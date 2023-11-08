Fairview man gets 3 years in prison for arson, ordered to pay $204K in restitution

Ivan Tolbert puts an arm around his wife, Arlenia, as a fire burned multiple buildings on Halstead and Addison streets, including their rented home, in 2019. After pleading guilty in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to arson and insurance fraud charges, Tolbert was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison and ordered to pay $204,000 in restitution.

A man who was accused along with his wife of intentionally setting fire to their Fairview home was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison and ordered to pay $204,000 in restitution.

The fire happened four years ago, the night of Sept. 23, 2019, on Addison and Halstead streets.

The fire began in the couple’s rented home on Addison Street and spread to several nearby occupied homes. Six structures were destroyed, including the house, according to court documents.

Two residents of one home had to be rescued by firefighters.

Ivan Tolbert, now 41, pleaded guilty in October in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court to arson and insurance fraud charges. Judge Megan Shanahan imposed a sentence Wednesday that had been agreed upon as part of the plea.

Prosecutors say Tolbert and his wife Arlenia Tolbert tried to collect on an insurance claim after the fire, knowing it was fraudulent.

Ivan Tolbert filed for divorce last month.

Arlenia Tolbert, 40, who is accused of making false statements intended to mislead investigators, is still facing arson and insurance fraud charges. Prosecutors say they “acted in concert” in starting the fire.

