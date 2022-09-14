Fairview man granted probation in domestic assault case

Sep. 14—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Fairview man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge in a felony domestic assault case and was granted a suspended sentence and probation.

George D. Hagebusch, 45, pleaded guilty in Newton County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor count of domestic assault in a case in which he was charged with felony counts of domestic assault and harassment. His plea deal dismissed the harassment charge and calls for a suspended jail sentence and probation.

Judge Jacob Skouby accepted the plea bargain and assessed Hagebusch six months in jail, with execution of the sentence suspended and the defendant placed on probation for two years. While on probation, he will be required to complete anger management counseling.

The conviction stems from a July 24 domestic disturbance during which he grabbed a woman, pinned her up against a wall and threw her down before getting on top of her and choking her to the point she lost consciousness for a couple of hours, according to a probable-cause affidavit. The document stated that when she regained consciousness and tried to flee the residence, he threw an ax at her that narrowly missed its mark.