Fairview School Board looks to interim superintendent as Erik Kincade departs 'abruptly'

FAIRVIEW — The Fairview School Board has accepted the retirement of the Fairview School District's longtime superintendent and taken the first steps to bring back one of the district's former superintendents to head the district as the board searches for a new leader in the interim.

Ending weeks of uncertainty, the School Board on Monday night unanimously voted to accept the retirement of Erik Kincade, the superintendent for 14 years, effective Oct. 31. The board also unanimously voted to waive a requirement in Kincade's contract that he give the district six months' notice that he planned to retire.

The board then said it intended to hire Larry Kessler, Kincade's predecessor as superintendent, as the interim superintendent. Kessler retired from public education when he retired as superintendent of the Fairview School District in 2009, but he can work as interim superintendent, the board said.

The board expects to vote on Kessler's temporary hire at its next regularly scheduled meeting, on Oct. 23, board President Jim Lyons said at the meeting on Monday night. He said the board will also discuss the search process on Oct. 23.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The board's votes on Monday night capped a period of turmoil within the 1,888-student Fairview School District. The board met in a private executive session for 2 hours and 30 minutes on Oct. 2 to discuss a personnel issue involving Kincade, according to the official notice of the meeting, though Lyons said confidentiality rules prohibited the board from disclosing the nature of the issue.

Kincade, 50, said he was retiring early to pursue a job opportunity that he said had just arisen.

Whatever prompted Kincade's retirement, the move took the School Board by surprise. Kincade's decision to leave early left the School Board with no succession plan at the ready and forced it to pursue the hiring of an interim superintendent.

"The Fairview School District is in the midst of a major transition," Lyons told an audience of about 35 people on Monday night. "For many in the community and, to be frank, many of us on the School Board, this transition has come upon us abruptly."

By waiving the six-months' notice requirement, the School Board is letting Kincade leave early, said district Solicitor George Joseph, who attended Monday's meeting. Otherwise, Joseph said, the board would have required Kincade to stay on the job for another six months — something the board, based on its vote, clearly did not want to happen.

In an interview on Oct. 3, Kincade told the Erie Times-News that he had asked the School Board to waive the notification requirement so he could retire with just one months' notice without losing accrued benefits.

However, Joseph told the Erie Times-News on Monday night that Kincade would have received those benefits with or without a waiver. Joseph said the waiving of the requirement allowed the School Board to release Kincade from his contract as of Oct. 31, rather than requiring him to stay for another six months.

Kincade, who makes $178,967 a year as superintendent, has been working under a five-year contract that expires June 30, 2025.

He was not at Monday's meeting but is still working in the district, Lyons said.

Coverage from earlier Monday:

After weeks of uncertainty over the fate of the superintendent of the Fairview School District, the Fairview School Board is scheduled to resolve the contentious issue on Monday night.

The board has called for a special public meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Fairview High School, according to a legal advertisement in Sunday's Erie Times-News.

The agenda, posted on the district's website, includes a motion to accept the "retirement resignation letter" of Superintendent Erik Kincade and waive a clause in his contract that requires him to the give the district six months' notice that he plans to retire or resign.

Kincade had said he would get paid for accrued benefits, such as unused sick days, if the board waives the notification requirement.

The agenda includes another motion that directs the district's solicitor to seek information from the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System on the possible appointment of an acting superintendent.

The board also intends to discuss a search for a new superintendent, according to the board's plan for the meeting.

Scheduled vote comes after board tabled motion on Kincade

The motion on Kincade's retirement comes after the school board at another public meeting a week ago tabled a motion to approve a separation agreement with him. The board tabled the motion "due to changing circumstances and on the advice of our solicitor," the board president, Jim Lyons, said at the start of the meeting on Oct. 9. He did not elaborate.

On Monday night, the board could approve the motion on the retirement, amend it, reject it or table it. The board could also put forth other motions.

Lyons declined to comment pending the board vote.

Kincade's request for early retirement and undisclosed personnel issues surrounding him have consumed the nine-member Fairview School Board for weeks.

The situation has left Lyons and Kincade at odds. Lyons has disputed Kincade's assertion that he told the board president over the summer that he intended to retire at the end of this academic year.

Lyons said Kincade never told him he planned to retire early, and Lyons said Kincade, 50, had told him he intended to stay in the $178,967-a-year job for the rest of his current 5-year contract, which runs through June 30, 2025. Kincade since 2014 has been superintendent of the 1,888 Fairview School District, one of the most affluent in the region.

'Personnel issue' has been topic of discussion

In the background of the debate over Kincade's retirement or resignation is the undisclosed personnel issue involving him. The board met in a private executive session on Oct. 2 for 2 hours and 30 minutes to discuss what the board, in the legal advertisement for the meeting, said was a "personnel issue involving the superintendent."

On Oct. 3, Kincade told the Erie Times-News that the board discussed his request to retire early at the executive session, which he briefly attended. He told the Times-News in an email that he had told Lyons, the board president, of his intention to leave early, and he said "other opportunities have emerged that made me want to move up that date."

Lyons told the Erie Times-News that Kincade never told him he wanted to retire early. He said the School Board could not discuss the personnel issues surrounding Kincade due to confidentiality concerns.

"As a school board, we are aware that many rumors and allegations have circulated over the past several months regarding a personnel issue within our district," Lyons said to the public at the packed board meeting on Oct. 9. "Given that this is a personnel matter, the school board by law is not at liberty to comment further.

"Over the past two weeks, many of us have put our work and home lives on hold to deal with the fallout that this disruption has engendered. Please know that every member that you have elected to the current board has taken an active role in this process that we are at tonight.

"Your voices have been heard. The interests and welfare of all Fairview School District students and staff will remain our top priority," Lyons said.

Kincade, a Fairview resident, has led the Fairview School District since September 2009.

Before he was Fairview schools superintendent, Kincade was the district's director of curriculum development, instruction and assessment for three years. He came to Fairview from the Oswayo Valley School District in Potter County, where he was a school principal, in July 2006.

Kincade faces a financial hit on his pension by retiring from public education at age 50. If he draws on his pension immediately upon his retirement, he would be subject to costly penalties because he has not reached normal retirement age under the rules of the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System.

Contact Ed Palattella at epalattella@timesnews.com. Follow him on X @ETNpalattella.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Fairview School Board accepts superintendent's retirement, with waiver