Fairview Township police arrest suspected bank robber

Jan. 27—FAIRVIEW TWP. — Police in Fairview Township arrested a man they say robbed the PNC Bank branch on South Mountain Boulevard on Friday.

Christopher Quinlan, 40, of Mountain Top, was charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of terroristic threats, simple assault and theft.

According to Fairview Township police:

Police responded to PNC Bank at 10:43 a.m. for a reported robbery and obtained a description of the suspect. Quinlan was identified as the suspect from surveillance footage due to prior contacts with police.

Surveillance pictures released by police show the suspect wore a winter hat but did not cover his face.

Police said Quinlan was arraigned on the charges and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

Following the alleged robbery, police were at a residence on Arthur Circle in Fairview Township where Quinlan reportedly resides. More on that story at: https://www.timesleader.com/news/1643601/police-bank-heist-believed-related-to-incident-at-fairview-twp-home

The Pennsylvania State Police and police in Rice and Wright townships assisted with the investigation.