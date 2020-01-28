Fairwinds Recruiting Rebrands as FairwindslogiX

The new brand unveils our vision of redefining talent acquisition experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairwinds Recruiting, a San Francisco Bay Area leader in talent acquisition announces today the company will change its name to FairwindslogiX www.fairwindslogix.com.

The new name, FairwindslogiX, is inspired by the company's vision of providing fast growing San Francisco Bay Area technology companies with unmatched talent acquisition strategies. The main focus is maintaining a partnership and hands-on approach to talent acquisitions through deep understanding of their clients' growth strategies while balancing the art of attracting the right candidate at the appropriate time in their career through Project Based recruitment and contingent search. Here is what our clients say www.fairwindslogix.com/testimonials.

"In a world of such automation, we find the human touch gets lost during fast-paced recruitment cycles," said Dan Counts, Founder. "Our team focuses on understanding the client's long-term hiring goals matching those to prospective candidates. Keeping one eye on the needs of the client and the other on the career goals of the candidate, all made possible only through a deep search methodology. We are excited about the next step in the evolution of our company's growth." Follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/fairwindslogix

About FairwindslogiX

FairwindslogiX (formerly Fairwinds Recruiting) is a leading recruitment search firm in the San Francisco Bay Area. Focusing its efforts on developing deep long-term client and candidate relationships. FairwindslogiX delivers talent acquisition solutions for early and mid-stage fast-paced growing technology companies.

