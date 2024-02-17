Faith-based housing shelter helping those in need along North Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A faith-based housing shelter is helping to change hundreds of lives on the North Strand.

North Strand Housing Shelter is located in between Longs and Loris and opened its doors in 2010.

“We felt led to do something about it, although we didn’t know what to do,” Dana Black said. Black is the president and executive director of the shelter.

Dana Black and her husband planned to retire in 2010, but after they heard about the homeless population in the North Strand area, they decided to open a shelter that year.

Black said their goal is to help people find jobs, a place to live, and create a family-oriented atmosphere.

‘We want them to go back into the community,” Black said. “Working, renting places, getting gas at the gas station, be absorbed back into the community because that’s what it’s all about.”

They serve veterans, families with children and individuals.

Right now, they have two buildings. One is for emergency short-term stay and one transitional building is for longer stays.

The two buildings can serve up to 30 people at a time. Black said in 2022, they helped 175 people, but got more than 1,000 calls.

They also have a licensed counselor and social worker on board.

“If you want to change your life, you can,” Black said. “But you got to want to change your life. All the help in the world, if you’re just going to be lazy and sit back, it isn’t going to change. It will not help you.”

Black said they are almost completely donation based and are grateful for those who contribute.

Black said they recently bought 12 acres to expand on. She envisions multiple housing units, a youth resource center, a car repair center, and many more resources to offer those in need.

“We’re just looking forward to expanding in a way that we think will help the community,” Black said. “We’re very community oriented. They support us, we want to support them.”

Black said they plan to rebrand this year and open their new shelter in the coming years.

If you’d like to donate to the North Strand Housing Shelter, click here.

