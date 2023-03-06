Faith Coalition says its not just outside agitators against proposed APD training facility

After the violence targeting officers, Channel 2 Action News has learned that the FBI is determining if the attackers violated any federal statutes. And the city of Atlanta is also talking about taking action.

Channel 2’s Larry Spruill was outside of City Hall in downtown Atlanta.

The overwhelming majority of people arrested for the ongoing violence are not from Atlanta, but this group still insists they speak for the community.

They say the people in the metro community and the City of Atlanta are the ones who don’t want the training center to be built.

Cameras were rolling as the Faith Coalition held a news conference. They say they wanted to make sure that once again city leaders hear the voices against the building of the public safety training center in DeKalb county.

The press conference comes less than 24 hours after protestors shot fireworks at Atlanta police and destroyed construction equipment at the site where that center is proposed to be built.

Several protestors were arrested Sunday night and Atlanta police say the majority of them are not from Atlanta or from Georgia for that matter.

Spruill asked protestors about the violent attacks last night against police.

“We have allegations of people being violent against police. I didn’t see that,” one protestor said.

Many of those protestors were inside City Hall. They plan on addressing their issues with the city council.

