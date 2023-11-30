Faith-filled activites and events are set for the coming holiday season

Family members hold candles during a previous Christmas Candlelight Service at Crossings Community Church in Oklahoma City. [SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN] (Credit: The Oklahoman)

Local houses of worship will host some of the most cherished and time-honored activities and holiday traditions in the coming weeks.

From the popular Boys Ranch Town Drive Thru Christmas Pageant and "Breakfast with St. Nicholas" at Edmond's St. Monica Catholic Church to the Oklahoma City Community Chanukah Festival sponsored by Chabad Community Center and the Ambassador Concert Choir's annual Christmas Eve Concert, faith-filled events abound.

Get ready to mark your calendar. Such activities are included in the following list. Events are free unless otherwise noted.

Dec. 1-3

Boys Ranch Town Drive Thru Christmas Pageant, 5100 E 33rd Street, Edmond. Event is 7 to 9 p.m., Call 405-341-3606 for a recorded message to see if that night's pageant is canceled due to weather. Donations will be accepted. Information: https://www.obhc.org/brt-christmas/.

Dec. 3

Crossings Community Church, 14600 N Portland., Crossings Holiday Service of Remembrance, 3 p.m., chapel service designed to provide comfort and support during the holiday season for those who have lost a loved one. Information: https://christmas.crossings.church/events/70

St. Monica Catholic Church, 2001 N Western, Edmond, "Breakfast with St. Nicholas," after all morning Masses, guests at the Knights of Columbus-sponsored event will receive breakfast and take pictures with St. Nick. Information: https://www.stmonica-edmond.org/.

Casady School, 9500 N Pennsylvania, Lessons and Carols, 6 p.m. evening of choral music, scripture and reflection. Information: https://www.casady.org/.

Our Lady's Cathedral, 3214 N Lake Ave., Advent Lessons and Carols, 5 p.m. evening of choral music, Scripture and reflection. Information: https://cathedralokc.org/.

Grace Episcopal Church, 600 N Mustang Road, Yukon, St. Nick Sunday, St. Nick will visit during worship services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and join attendees for photos with St. Nick, refreshments, crafts and fellowship after each service. Information: https://www.graceyukon.org/.

Ellis Anglin talks with Santa Claus during the 2021 Santa on a Fire Truck community outreach event at Acts II United Methodist Church in Edmond. (Credit: SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN)

Dec. 9

Acts II United Methodist Church, 4848 W Covell Road, Edmond, "Santa on a Fire Truck," featuring photos with Santa, plus up-close glimpse of firetruck from the Edmond Fire Department, bring an unwrapped toy for children in foster care. Information: https://acts2umc.org/news-and-events/calendar/.

Dec. 10

Chabad Community Center, Okahoma City Community Chanukah Festival, 4:30 to 7 p.m., Scissortail Park, 300 SW 7, event to commemorate the first night of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah will feature traditional live music and dancing, carnival rides, kosher food and drinks, Dreidel Man, petting zoo and giant menorah lighting. Information: http://jewishokc.com/chanukahokc.

Putnam City Baptist Church, 11401 N Rockwell, Making Memories, 4 to 6 p.m., family get-together to help families make memories with their preschoolers, featuring Christmas card making, the Nativity story, puppets, ornament making, cocoa and cinnamon toast and Nativity dress up and photo opportunities. Information: https://pcbc.tv/events/.

Dec. 12-14

Casady School, 9500 N Pennsylvania, Living Nativity, Casady School fourth-grade students present the annual outdoor Living Nativity for the drive-by viewing of parents, staff and guests during a morning time period and afternoon time period. Information: https://www.casady.org/.

Dec. 13

Chabad Community Center's Chanukah Car Menorah Light Parade, menorah light parade will leave Chabad, 3000 W Hefner Road, at 6 p.m. and proceed to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for music, dancing, treat and chocolate coin drop. Information: http://jewishokc.com/chanukahokc.

Dec. 15

Crossings Community Church, 14600 N Portland, Christmas Carol Sing, 7 p.m., attendees invited to sing Christmas carols with the Voices of Crossings. Information: https://christmas.crossings.church/.

Dec. 16

Church of the Servant, 14343 N MacArthur, "A Moment at the Manger," 5: 30 to 7:30 p.m., live Nativity, petting zoo, Christmas carols, cookies and hot cocoa. Information: https://servantokc.org/.

Gospel of Life Disciples + Dwellings (GOLD), 4113 S Eastern, Moore, Living Nativity, 3 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/GospelofLifeDisciples.

Dec. 17

Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2717 W Hefner Road, Traveler's Christmas Eve Service, 4:30 p.m., Christmas Eve service for individuals who will be out of town or who have other obligations on Christmas Eve. Information: https://www.mychapelhill.org/ .

St. Luke's Methodist Church-Edmond, 900 N. Sooner Road, Edmond, Community Orchestra Christmas Concert, 3 p.m., featuring St. Luke’s Community Orchestra. Information: https://stlukesokc.org/event/.

Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 308 NW 164, Edmond, Christmas Cantata, 10:45 a.m. Information: https://www.holytrinityedmond.org/.

Dec. 20

Acts II United Methodist Church, 4848 W Covell Road, Edmond, Traveler's Candlelight Service, 7 p.m., a Christmas candlelight service designed for church and community members who are going "home for Christmas" or traveling over the holiday. Information: https://acts2umc.org/christmas/.

Goodrich Memorial United Methodist Church, 200 W Hayes, Norman, Longest Night Services, 7 p.m., worship with those who mourn. Information: https://www.goodrichmemorial.org/.

Brandon and Lindsay Katzir take part in the 2020 "Procession of Lights" coordinated during Hanukkah by Chabad Community Center. (Credit: DOUG HOKE, Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman)

Dec. 23

Crossings Community Church, 14600 N Portland, Christmas Candlelight Service, Crossings Community Church, 14600 N Portland, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., sanctuary; 6 p.m. in the Venue. Information and Edmond satellite times: https://christmas.crossings.church/.

Dec. 24

Baptist Ministers Association Christmas Service, Wildwood Baptist Church, 60 NE 63. Service begins at 3 p.m.

Crossings Community Church, 14600 N Portland, Christmas Candlelight Service, 11 a.m.,1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., sanctuary; 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Venue; noon, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., chapel. Information and Edmond satellite times: https://christmas.crossings.church/.

Ambassador's Concert Choir, annual Christmas Eve Concert, 7 p.m. St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 5700 N Kelley. Information: https://ambassadorschoir.com/.

First Baptist Church of Edmond, 1300 E 33rd Street, Edmond. Candlelight Christmas Service, 5 p.m., 1300 E 33rd Street, Edmond. Information: https://www.fbcedmond.org/.

Quail Springs Baptist Church, 14613 N May, Candlelight Christmas Eve Services, 9 and 11 a.m. Information: https://qsbc.org/events/christmas-at-quail/.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OKC area faith-filled activities and events during the holidays