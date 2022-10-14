Faith groups curb Haiti work due to chaos, 2021 kidnapping

14
PETER SMITH and DAVID CRARY
·7 min read

A year after 17 North American missionaries were kidnapped in Haiti, beginning a two-month ordeal before they ultimately went free, the agency that sent them hasn't made a permanent return, and several other international groups have also scaled back their work there.

The kidnapping underscored a deteriorating security situation that has worsened in the past year, with Haitian leaders calling for foreign troop deployments to help break the paralyzing grip of gang activity and protests.

The missionary group, including five minors ranging from an infant to teens, was abducted Oct. 16, 2021, while returning from a visit to an orphanage supported by their organization, Christian Aid Ministries.

It was the largest kidnapping of its kind in recent years, though hundreds of abductions have targeted Haitian nationals and drawn scant international attention.

The hostage-takers from the notorious 400 Mawozo gang demanded $1 million ransom for each victim, CAM says. After two were released for medical reasons and three others ransomed by a third party for an undisclosed amount, the remaining 12 went free Dec. 16 after what they described as an overnight escape.

The standoff came just a few months after a presidential assassination and an earthquake that killed and injured thousands.

Currently, basic supplies such as fuel and water have dwindled since a powerful gang seized control of a main fuel terminal in the capital, Port-au-Prince. Demonstrators have blocked roads to protest a spike in fuel prices, and gas stations and schools have closed.

Some North American workers from CAM have visited Haiti in the last year, "checking up on things as they’re able,” spokesman Weston Showalter said. But there's no timetable for a permanent return.

“It seems like things are more difficult there than ever," he said, adding that Haitian staff work is also hindered by the crisis.

The kidnapped missionaries included 16 Americans and one Canadian. Christian Aid Ministries, based in Berlin, Ohio, draws support from conservative Mennonite, Amish, Brethren and related groups. The agency, which has worked in Haiti since the 1980s, is weighing the lessons of 2021.

“We’ve become hypersensitive to the risk,” Showalter said. “So especially the matter of women and children being present there, I would say that is a big matter of discussion.”

Other faith-based agencies are also struggling to respond to Haiti's plight.

“There’s not a clear path forward,” said Alex Morse, deputy regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean for Church World Service, a partnership of more than 30 Christian denominations and communions in the U.S. that provides development assistance and disaster relief worldwide.

As of August, CWS decided to operate its remaining programs in Haiti with only local staff — agriculture and food security programs in the northwest, housing construction and social support for children in the southwest.

Morse worked in the country after a devastating earthquake in 2011 and recalls that many Haitians found resilience in their belief in God.

It's different now.

“I’m hearing people saying they’ve lost hope,” he said. “People who used to be quick to turn to their faith — we’re hearing less of that.”

Patrick Nelson, a Haitian who is CWS’s top representative in the country, said children and students "want to be in school and studying right now, taking courses, but schools and universities are closed.”

However, he said people are discouraged but not despairing.

“If people didn’t have faith in God or hope that things could be different in Haiti, they wouldn’t be in the streets demanding change," Nelson said via email.

One of CWS’s members is the Church of the Brethren, which has offered programs for more than 20 years in Haiti and has 30 congregations there. It had a main base in Croix-des-Bouquets, near Port-au-Prince, but the area has been an epicenter of gang activity, according to Jeffrey Boshart, manager of the church's Global Food Initiative.

Earlier this year one of the program’s drivers was kidnapped — though later released — and his vehicle stolen, Boshart said, prompting the church to suspend all its activities in the Port-au-Prince region. The remaining programs, involving agriculture, drinking water and home construction, are mostly in rural areas far from the capital and staffed entirely by Haitians, he added.

Boshart said the church also has sharply curtailed a mobile medical clinic program because several of the Haitian doctors who participated have fled to the U.S.

Catholic Relief Services has more than 200 staff members in the country, almost all of them Haitian, but they've largely been working remotely. Many of their educational and health care outreaches are on hold.

"Roads are blocked, and they can’t get on the road to go to the office,” said Akim Kikonda, the CRS country representative. “There is no gas to drive their cars, and in some cases there is no internet at the office.”

He added: “You can imagine our frustration ... when we see the needs are greater than they have ever been, but we are unable to go meet those needs."

He hopes that international supporters will rally behind Haiti.

“Haiti has been close to the edge so many times and has always been able to come back,” Kikonda said. “This time I’m seeing a very difficult and challenging situation, hoping there is a light, but personally I can’t see it yet."

Living Waters for the World, a U.S.-based nonprofit providing clean water systems to numerous countries, has managed to continue its work in Haiti because much of it is done by Haitians, said Bob McCoy, moderator of its Haiti Network Coordinating Team.

International visits continue, though planned carefully.

“The kidnapping was a very unfortunate situation,” McCoy said. “Do we worry about it? You bet. We try to stay smart about what we’re doing. It doesn’t stop our going.”

Meanwhile a new book published by CAM gives its official account of the kidnapping and includes interviews with the hostages, their families and CAM officials.

“Kidnapped in Haiti,” written by Katrina Hoover Lee, reveals that while CAM had a longstanding no-ransom policy, board members were not as committed to it as they thought in the face of an actual crisis.

In internal debates, the book says, some asked, “Was it sensible to risk human lives over an issue that was not spelled out in Scripture?”

The ministry ultimately agreed to offer humanitarian aid to the kidnappers, which they rejected. It then reluctantly accepted a third party's offer to pay ransom.

Showalter said CAM still “does not have details of who paid or what amount that included.” The ransom happened in December, and the hostages were told they would all be freed. But they said that due to internal gang conflicts, the kidnappers only released three.

The remaining hostages prayed and worshipped together daily. They also debated intensely whether to attempt an escape. Finally, they all agreed to try. According to their accounts, the they pried open a barricaded door after midnight on Dec. 16 and walked for miles to safety.

Showalter said the ministry continues its work in other nations and will consider returning to Haiti.

One the former hostages, Dale Wideman, is returning to the mission field for a stint in Liberia, where CAM supplies medical clinics.

His experience in Haiti has motivated him to help others. “It just reminded me of how much I’ve been given, being brought up in Canada in a good solid home,” said Wideman, of Moorefield, Ontario. He recalled the extreme poverty in Haiti, with many youths joining gangs “looking for any way possible to get a meal and make a few bucks."

“I'd like to say I wouldn’t make those choices if I were in their situation, but I have no idea,” said Wideman, 25. “Our worlds are so different. I feel like I should give back.”

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP’s collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. to support Haiti police and deliver aid to counter gangs

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Wednesday said it will boost support for the Haitian police as they battle armed gangs and will speed up delivery of aid to a country suffering from crippling shortages of basic goods due to a gang blockade of a key fuel terminal. Haitian gangs have for a month prevented the distribution of diesel and gasoline, crippling businesses and hospitals and creating shortages of basic goods including water just as the country is struggling with a new outbreak of cholera. The State Department has created a new visa restriction policy targeting those who support the gangs and has sent a Coast Guard vessel to patrol Haitian waters.

  • Haitians continue anti-government protests

    Thousands of demonstrators in Haiti are calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry as frustration grows over gang violence and disrupted shipments of fuel and food. Vania Andre, a contributing journalist for the Haitian Times, joined CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the dire situation in the country.

  • Credit Suisse capital gap conundrum draws analyst answers

    As Credit Suisse finalises a much-anticipated restructuring, analysts are crunching the numbers on how much capital the bank may need and suggesting how best to plug that gap. Some say Switzerland's second-largest bank could be left with a shortfall of as much as 9 billion Swiss francs ($9 billion) in the coming years, which could mean a significant retrenchment from capital-intensive investment banking. Credit Suisse is attempting to overhaul its business to restore profitability after a series of scandals and setbacks, including a more than $5 billion loss from the collapse of Archegos last year.

  • Keenan Allen limited in Thursday practice

    There is some positive news on the Chargers’ first injury report of the week. Receiver Keenan Allen was a limited participant in Thursday’s session. He’s been dealing with a hamstring injury since the victory over the Raiders in Week One and hasn’t been practicing or playing. Head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Allen would [more]

  • US to pull visas of Haitian officials, send assistance

    The U.S. government will pull visas belonging to current and former Haitian government officials involved with gangs and other criminal organizations as well as provide security and humanitarian assistance to Haiti, senior U.S. officials said Wednesday. The officials spoke to reporters by telephone on condition of anonymity as a U.S. delegation was arriving in the Caribbean country that has been paralyzed by gangs and antigovernment protests and is facing severe shortages of water, fuel and other basic supplies. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday that the U.S. will increase “security assistance” to Haiti’s National Police “to strengthen their capacity to counter gangs and reestablish a stable security environment.”

  • Sea levels could rise 7 feet by 2100; Here's how SF is preparing

    San Francisco is launching a year-long study to protect the city from rising sea levels.

  • 5 years on, key #MeToo voices take stock of the movement

    Once again, disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein sits in a courtroom, on trial in Los Angeles while the reckoning the accusations against him launched marks a significant milestone this month: It's been five years since a brief hashtag — #MeToo — galvanized a broad social movement. The Associated Press went back to Louisette Geiss and Andrea Constand, accusers in two of the #MeToo era's most momentous cases — Weinstein, already convicted in a New York case, and Bill Cosby, once convicted and now free — to learn how their lives have changed, whether they have any regrets, and how hopeful they feel after a decidedly mixed bag of legal results.

  • Classic stock and bond mix no longer makes sense. Do this instead as inflation soars, says BlackRock’s Rieder

    BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income says investors might be better off in the near term with 40% invested in stocks and 60% in bonds.

  • Zanzibar swimming crabs deaths being investigated

    Thousands of dead swimming crabs have washed up on the beaches of the Tanzanian islands.

  • Nigeria's Asuu university strike: 'Wasted eight months of my life'

    Lecturers agree to resume lessons but the future of Nigeria's universities remains unclear.

  • Claim that eating an egg a day is ‘as bad as smoking five cigarettes’ is misleading: experts

    Online posts circulating globally have repeatedly claimed that consuming one egg every day is "as bad as smoking five cigarettes". Some of the posts cite a 2012 study to support the claim. Whilst the study found links between eggs and heart disease -- and compared this with smoking -- its lead author told AFP the paper did not equate eating one egg to smoking five cigarettes. Multiple health experts separately told AFP there was insufficient evidence to support the claim in the posts. "Eating on

  • Hurricane Ian relief funding.

    Hurricane Ian relief funding.

  • Proposed UN resolution would sanction top Haitian gang chief

    The U.N. Security Council is negotiating a resolution that would impose an arms embargo, asset freeze and travel ban on influential Haitian gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbeque.” The U.S.-drafted resolution singles out by name Cherizier, a former police officer who leads an alliance of Haitian gangs known as the “G9 Family and Allies.”

  • Record number of unaccompanied migrant children entered U.S. shelters in 2022

    The record number of unaccompanied children processed by federal officials in fiscal year 2022 is part of a broader, unprecedented influx of migrants along the southern border.

  • Taliban blocks women from colleges subjects deemed "too difficult"

    "These oppressors and enemies of women don't even let us study what book we want," one young student told CBS News through tears.

  • Mom Shows Cat Things in the House She's 'Never Seen Before' and Her Reaction Is Everything

    She's in total amazement.

  • Former student-athlete sues Bloom-Carroll over former athletic director's alleged sex abuse

    A former student-athlete has filed a federal lawsuit against Bloom-Carroll schools over alleged sexual abuse by former Athletic Director Chad Little.

  • Heart Disease: How To Keep The Heart Healthy With Lifestyle Swaps

    Improve heart health and prevent heart disease with simple lifestyle swaps such as eating nuts or avocado instead of cheese; and walking instead of scrolling.

  • 'He hit my house': Office of Congressional Ethics chief charged with DUI after crashing into residence

    Footage obtained by Yahoo News shows the aftermath of a car accident involving Omar Ashmawy, the staff director and chief counsel of the Office of Congressional Ethics. According to police records and a criminal complaint, Ashmawy was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and three other violations after allegedly veering off the road, plowing over a stop sign, hitting one parked car and then another before finally crashing into the front porch of a house in Pennsylvania last month.

  • 14 Things to Watch Oct. 14 - Oct. 20

    Wondering what to watch next week? Here's the scoop on what you'll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Oct. 14 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we've got you covered with ...