Faith Hill and daughters throw Tim McGraw an 'unforgettable' album release party

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill had a special family party in honor of McGraw's new album, "Here on Earth."

Hill revealed on Instagram Monday that she and the couple's three daughters -- Maggie, Audrey and Gracie -- threw him an intimate surprise album release party at their Nashville home.

Adorning the house with twinkle lights and star decorations, Hill shared that they listened to the double vinyl records of "Here on Earth," which was "blaring" from the speakers. The couple passionately slow-danced to one of the new songs featured on the album, called "Damn Sure Do," with their daughters cheering them on as McGraw dipped his wife.

"The girls and I surprised Tim with our first ever family album release party...We have never listened to one of our new albums with just the girls. Ever," Hill captioned the video, calling the night "an unforgettable evening for what in my humble opinion is one of the greatest albums Tim has ever recorded."

"We are so proud of this man!!!!!! He has created a masterpiece," she declared.

"Here on Earth" is set for release Friday, Aug. 21.

