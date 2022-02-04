Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter working in Tenn. congressman's office: report

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill perform on NBC's





A new House staffer reportedly has a major country music connection, calling Faith Hill and Tim McGraw mom and dad.

Maggie McGraw, the middle child of the country music couple's three daughters, is working in Rep. Jim Cooper's (D-Tenn.) office as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent. The retiring congressman's office didn't immediately return ITK's request for comment. LegiStorm was first to report the news on Friday.

McGraw's famous parents congratulated her last year after she earned her master's degree from Stanford University, with her dad saying he and wife Hill were proud of their 23-year-old daughter's "work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place."

"Live Like You Were Dying" singer McGraw was one of several entertainers at President Biden's star-studded inaugural concert, where he performed "Undivided" alongside Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard.