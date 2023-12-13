Faith: These holidays, pause for a moment to hear the angels sing

Recently, I had the honor to preach during the chapel hour at a local private school. As I sat quietly near the back of the room rehearsing my words, I also surveyed the room to determine the ages of the students in attendance and just how many jokes I will need to tell to keep them from falling asleep.

While I was counting, the students arose from their seats and began to sing the hymn of the morning. The students, as if they were performing on a grand stage, followed the hand movements of the director and sang each word of the hymn in what seemed like perfect harmony.

As I listened, I became lost in the melodious movement of the hymn, I felt a smile emerge on my face, and a warmness in my heart. At that moment the chapel transformed into a place of peace and hope; I was in the presence of angels singing.

With all that is currently going on in our world, a chapel service during which children lifted their voices and elevated us to a place of peace and harmony, was a timely interruption from traffic and ever-changing headlines. It was a moment of reflection, to appreciate the relationships, both old and new, that orchestrated my opportunity to be present and participate in this sacred space.

It was a moment of thanksgiving. I was grateful to witness the intentional design of classroom space and curriculum that allows students to find their individual and collective voice through education and fine arts. It was also a moment where I experienced hope. Hope for our future, with children who are discovering how to learn, live and laugh in harmony. Hope for our present, where students disconnected from cellphones and social media embrace the wisdom and care of teachers who are invested in their future. It was a moment that included all of this as I heard angels singing.

In my experience, it is common during this time of year for people of faith to experience daily the same transformation I witnessed in that private school chapel. It is during this time of year we change the songs we sing and listen to in our homes. We change the clothes we wear to those with meaningful messages of joy and peace. We intentionally spend more time with loved ones and friends, and we look for opportunities to share love with our neighbors. It is during this time of year we freely give and eagerly anticipate words or signs of hope from one another and through our faith.

For Christians this special time of year begins with Advent. Advent is a word that means anticipated arrival or appearance. Regardless of what we have experienced throughout the year, Advent ushers us into a time of joyous anticipation and faith-filled expectation.

This time of year reminds us to live with a heart of expectancy that joy, love, peace and hope is on the horizon, like many did at the dawning of the first century. Advent celebrates the anticipated arrival of Immanuel, God with us, the One the prophets foretold would come and bring peace, justice and hope into our world, treasured gifts that are still sought after in our present day.

The Good News is that one day this promised gift did arrive, announced by a bright and shining star in the east, and many traveled afar to witness this arrival. And as a testimony to this miraculous entrance into human history, a multitude of heavenly hosts, angels, appeared singing.

I was not there when the angels appeared and sang in perfect harmony. I wonder if their voices resembled those of the children in chapel that day. As the angels lifted their voices on that grand stage, I wonder if those present were filled with hope as I was in that chapel.

As you navigate this holiday season and the ever-changing headlines around our world, my prayer is that you experience a moment, where you get lost while hearing the angels singing. May their songs resonate in the depths of your heart and renew your hope.

The Rev. Daryl Horton serves as the pastor of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Historic East Austin and is a former board member of Interfaith Action of Central Texas. The Doing Good Together column is compiled by Interfaith Action of Central Texas, interfaithtexas.org.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Faith: Celebrate the holidays with joy