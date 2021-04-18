Faith leaders across US join in decrying voting restrictions

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day in Dallas. In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021 file photo, Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta,, center, walks beside Martin Luther King, III, as she returns to the State Capitol in Atlanta. Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, March 29, 2021 file photo, Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta,, center with arm in sling, walks beside Martin Luther King, III, as she returns to the State Capitol in Atlanta after being arrested last week for knocking on the governor's office door as he signed voting legislation. In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people.(AP Photo/Ben Gray)
1 / 3

Voting Rights-Clergy Activism

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day in Dallas. In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
DAVID CRARY, JONATHAN J. COOPER and EMILY LESHNER
·5 min read

In Georgia, faith leaders are asking corporate executives to condemn laws restricting voting access — or face a boycott. In Arizona and Texas, clergy have assembled outside the state capitols to decry what they view as voter-suppression measures targeting Black and Hispanic people.

Similar initiatives have been undertaken in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and elsewhere as many faith leaders perceive a threat to voting rights that warrants their intervention in a volatile political issue.

“It is very much in a part of our tradition, as Christians, to be engaged in the public square,” said the Rev. Dr. Eric Ledermann, pastor at University Presbyterian Church in Tempe, Arizona, after the event outside the Statehouse.

“When people say, ‘Let’s not get political in the church’ — Jesus was very political,” Ledermann said. “He was engaged in how his culture, his community was being shaped, and who was being left out of the decision-making process.”

Georgia already has enacted legislation with various restrictive voting provisions. More than 350 voting bills are now under consideration in dozens of other states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, a public policy think tank. Among the proposals: tightening requirements for voter IDs, reducing the number of ballot drop boxes and curtailing early voting.

African Methodist Episcopal Bishop Reginald Jackson, who oversees AME churches in Georgia, has been urging corporate leaders to do more to fight voting restrictions. So far, he’s dissatisfied with the response, and says he may call for boycotts of some companies.

In numerous states, voting rights activism is being led by multifaith coalitions that include Christian, Jewish and Muslim groups. Here is what some of the faith leaders are saying:

___

The Rev. Dr. Cassandra Gould, executive director of Missouri Faith Voices, for whom the issue is “very personal”:

“I’m from Alabama, a little town called Demopolis. It’s 47 miles west of Selma, where my mother fought for rights, went to jail on Bloody Sunday (in 1965). ... So those are the stories that I grew up with. I never imagined that I would still be fighting the same fight.”

“There is a playbook to suppress votes, to shrink the electorate. And we believe fundamentally, as a tenet of faith, that it should be expanded so that people are included, not excluded.”

___

The Rev. Dr. Warren H. Stewart, Sr., senior pastor at First Institutional Baptist Church in Phoenix and chairman of Arizona’s African American Christian Clergy Coalition:

“If you read the Bible, from Genesis to Revelation, it talks about justice, talks about being on the side of the oppressed, the downtrodden, the orphan, the poor. And this whole voter-suppression issue is about fighting against those who would oppress people of color, the poor, people who are struggling to make it in life. So it is a faith issue as much as a justice issue. They’re not disconnected.”

“The reaction of the Republican Party, to the most people ever voting in the history of the United States, is that ‘we’re gonna lose in the future.’ So it’s very obvious that this is not about accountability or about ethics, it’s about politics. And that’s unjust, and so that’s why we’re out here.”

___

The Rev. Frederick Haynes III, pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas:

“We have those in leadership — in Texas government — who have in their ideological DNA the same mindset of those slave masters who denied the humanity of Black people. The same mindset of those individuals who upheld Jim and Jane Crow segregation. ... Gov. (Greg) Abbot and his Republican cronies have decided to dress up Jim and Jane Crow in a tuxedo of what they call voter integrity, but it’s still Jim and Jane Crow. ... You are simply trying to create a problem for voters you don’t want to vote.”

___

The Rev. Edwin Robinson, organizer of Dallas Black Clergy:

“No matter what side of the political aisle you find yourself, any attempt to hinder voting is an attempt to take away our greatest freedom and liberty. ... We should be doing everything to protect our greatest freedoms — and make ways for our citizens to enthusiastically vote and do so free from fear and intimidation.”

___

The Rev. Anne Ellsworth, priest at St. Augustine’s Episcopal Parish in Tempe:

“I am a pastor in a white congregation. I am a priest in a church, the Episcopal Church, that is famous for our white, Christian, moderate stance. ... My interest is in awakening knowledge in other white, moderate, Christian women who have remained silent or who have felt powerless or think that it doesn’t matter to them. My guiding light is a quote from Martin Luther King: ‘There are not enough white people who value or who cherish democratic principles more than white privilege.’"

“White Christian women know what it is to have our voices silenced. And we cannot stand by while other people’s voices are also being silenced. We need to recognize our privilege and use it as leverage to fight voter suppression aimed at Black Americans.”

___

Rabbi Lydia Medwin of The Temple in Atlanta:

“The Jewish community has responded to the call of our African American brothers and sisters since the since the Civil Rights era began. When our partners and people that we care deeply about say to us, ‘We’re hurting, we’re being treated unfairly,’ we have no other response but to step up.”

___

Rabbi David Segal, Texas organizer for the Religious Action Center for Judaism Reform:

“The backlash against Georgia passing legislation is actually helping us in Texas, because we’re able to point to that and organize the anger around those laws to try and stop it here. ... People of faith stand for inclusion and stand for respect and stand for acceptance and a different kind of justice.”

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Amy in Atlanta contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • Pope calls on Russia and Ukraine to seek reconciliation

    Pope Francis on Sunday voiced apprehension over a recent Russian troop buildup near the border with Ukraine and called for efforts to ease tensions in the 7-year conflict in eastern Ukraine pitting Ukrainian forces against Russia-backed rebels. Ukrainian authorities say cease-fire violations have become more frequent in recent weeks, with nearly 30 troops killed this year. "I observe with great apprehension the increase of military activities,” Francis said in remarks to the public gathered in St. Peter’s Square.

  • Brazil 'needs $10bn to reach zero emissions' says minister

    Brazil is also seeking aid from the US in return for protecting the Amazon rainforest.

  • Talen Horton-Tucker with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

    Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles Lakers) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 04/17/2021

  • Interior head Haaland revokes Trump-era orders on energy

    Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Friday revoked a series of Trump administration orders that promoted fossil fuel development on public lands and waters, and issued a separate directive that prioritizes climate change in agency decisions. The moves are part of a government-wide effort by the Biden administration to address climate change ahead of a virtual global summit on climate change that President Joe Biden is hosting next week.

  • Earnings: 2 Hot Stocks to Watch This Week

    Both of these companies demonstrated impressive resilience last year. But how will they perform in 2021?

  • A68 iceberg that was once world’s largest melts away

    Small fragments no longer worth tracking, US National Ice Center says

  • Prosecutor on leave for failing to "fully present the facts" after shooting of 13-year-old boy

    Cook County prosecutor James Murphy was placed on administrative leave Friday after he implied in court that 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot and killed by a police officer in March, was armed when he was shot, the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times report.Why it matters: Videos of the shooting show that Toledo dropped what appears to be a weapon and put his hands in the air a moment before before he was fatally shot. A lawyer for the Toledo family said Thursday that if the teen "had a gun, he tossed it."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The officer said, ‘Show me your hands.’ He complied. He turned around," the attorney added.Details: At an April 10 bond hearing, Murphy told Judge Susana Ortiz that Toledo did not drop the gun until after he was shot, per the Sun-Times.“The officer tells [Adam] to drop it as [Adam] turns towards the officer. [Adam] has a gun in his right hand,” Murphy said. “The officer fires one shot at [Adam], striking him in the chest. The gun that [Adam] was holding landed against the fence a few feet away.”What they're saying: “In court last week, an attorney in our office failed to fully present the facts surrounding the death of a 13-year-old boy,” Foxx spokeswoman Sarah Sinovic said in a statement, per the Sun-Times. “We have put that individual on leave and are conducting an internal investigation into the matter.”“For many of you it may have been jarring to see our statement regarding this matter,” State’s Attorney Kim Foxx reportedly wrote in a letter to prosecutors on Friday night. “It is indeed a rarity to see the Office make such a public statement related to the actions of an [assistant state’s attorney]. It was not done lightly.”The big picture: Amid former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's trial — which advocates have described as one of the most crucial civil rights cases in decades after Chauvin was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd — killings of Black people by police have continued to fuel nationwide protest.Protests continued after Kim Potter, the former police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, was released on a $100,000 bond on Wednesday.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Cardi B calls out ‘blue check Republicans’ on silence over Daunte Wright killing

    Cardi B minced no words in calling out Republicans for their silence regarding the police killing of Daunte Wright and Caron Nazario’s near-fatal encounter with police in West Virginia. In a profanity laced one-minute video clip, the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop superstar went on a tangent about the police-involved killing of a 20-year-old unarmed Black man in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, and ...

  • Iran names suspect in Natanz attack, says he fled country

    Iran named a suspect Saturday in the attack on its Natanz nuclear facility that damaged centrifuges there, saying he had fled the country “hours before” the sabotage happened. While the extent of the damage from the April 11 sabotage remains unclear, it comes as Iran tries to negotiate with world powers over allowing the U.S. to re-enter its tattered nuclear deal and lift the economic sanctions it faces. Already, Iran has begun enriching uranium up to 60% purity in response — three times higher than ever before, though in small quantities.

  • Biden news — live: John Kerry apologises for Trump as mask-burning event ends conservative conference

    Follow the latest in US politics as John Kerry apologises for the ‘last four years’ under Trump

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Tributes to 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory are pouring in after news of her death

    J.K. Rowling, Cillian Murphy, Bonnie Wright, and Florence Pugh are some of the people who have reacted to the news of Helen McCrory's death.

  • Russia is expelling 10 US diplomats in retaliation to Biden's latest sanctions and amid Ukraine tensions

    The US slapped new sanctions on over 30 Russian entities on Thursday over Russian election interference and the SolarWinds hack.

  • 'Harry Potter' actress Helen McCrory has died at 52

    McCrory starred as Narcissa Malfoy the "Harry Potter" film series. She died of cancer, her husband, the actor Damian Lewis, said.

  • The Metaverse Is Coming. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on the Fusion of Virtual and Physical Worlds

    The head of the world's most valuable semiconductor company discusses the power of automation.

  • CHP: 2 good Samaritans struck, 1 killed while helping another pedestrian in Sac County

    A good Samaritan died Friday night after she was struck by a car while trying to help another pedestrian in a separate crash in Sacramento County, according to the California Highway Patrol. A second woman who had also stopped to help was also hit by the car and suffered injuries. See more above.

  • Peloton owners with children and pets told to stop using $4,000 treadmills after child dies

    After the death of one child and 38 other incidents involving children, a US safety regulator is urging consumers to stop using the fitness device

  • Angels' games Saturday and Sunday postponed because of Twins' COVID issues

    MLB postponed the Angels' games scheduled for Saturday and Sunday against visiting Minnesota because of the Twins' multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement