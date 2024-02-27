Faith leaders, educators ask Florida officials to reconsider Black history standards

In front of a portrait of Fredrick Douglass, a longtime and influential Tallahassee pastor asked the Florida Department of Education to "set the record straight" about Black history.

The Rev. Dr. R.B. Holmes of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday asked officials to remove language in the state's approved curriculum that includes instruction about "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."

"That's very insulting, it's incorrect, and it's not accurate," Holmes said in the lobby of the Ralph D. Turlington Florida Education Center, where the department is headquartered. "We wanted to just set the record straight by bringing together these educators to put together a curriculum that the governor can look at and learn from."

Holmes then presented learning content created by the "Teaching Our Own History" task force of university educators and pastors to Vice Chancellor of Strategic Improvement Peggy Aune, who thanked Holmes, other faith leaders and educators for coming.

Rev. R.B. Holmes speaks during a press conference at the Florida Education building where he and other community members called upon Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz to reverse the decision made on the AP African American studies Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.

"It was those of African descent who built this country with their blood, sweat and tears," said Dana Thompson Dorsey, an associate professor at the University of South Florida. "... As their descendants, we stand before you to speak for them because they could not for themselves."

A year ago, Holmes and other leaders in the African American community, including the Rev. Al Sharpton, rallied against Gov. Ron DeSantis' attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

Last year, the state rejected the College Board's Advanced Placement African American Studies class because it "lacks educational value," and received heavy criticism for its African American history curriculum.

Opponents of the curriculum pointed out several issues at a Florida Board of Education meeting last year and said it leaves out Florida’s role in slavery and the oppression of African Americans, as well as it victim-blames Black communities and uses outdated language.

Al Sharpton speaks to a crowd of hundreds from the steps of the Senate portico during the National Action Network demonstration in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis's efforts to minimize diverse education. The activists chanted and carried signs while making their way from Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida to the Capitol building Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023.

Holmes, pastor of Bethel Baptist for three decades, said he appreciated the department sending a vice chancellor to meet with him and the other task force members who delivered the curriculum, saying Aune had "enough courage and conviction to meet us in the spirit of negotiation and partnership."

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. was not present in the lobby during the presentation.

But Holmes, a former registered Republican who gave the benediction at the governor's first inauguration, said he was disappointed in DeSantis. He said he still has not heard from the governor.

"I think that it is somewhat disrespectful that the governor would not sit down with constituents to listen to their pain, their history and their concerns," Holmes said.

Manny Diaz, Jr. is the Florida commissioner of Education.

Florida has continued to add more restrictions on what can or cannot be taught in schools, from kindergarten through college.

This year, sociology was removed from the list of general education courses in Florida's state colleges and universities, and a bill that wouldn't allow teacher preparation program courses to include instruction about "identity politics" has cleared committee and heads to the Senate floor this legislative session.

The meeting between Holmes, the task force and Aune lasted for about 10 minutes and ended with a prayer by the Rev. Dr. Robert Spooney of Orlando.

"We lift up our governor and the head of this department of education, Mr. Diaz," Spooney said. "We ask God that you would touch their hearts, that you will move on them, that you will allow your spirit to enter them, that they will receive the documentation that has been presented, (that) they will digest it, decipher it, and then understand that it is information that is accurate. The narrative, Lord, as you know, has not been changed, it has been corrected."

Ana Goñi-Lessan, state watchdog reporter for the USA TODAY Network – Florida, can be reached at agonilessan@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Pastors give education officials food for thought on Black history