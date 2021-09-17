Many faith leaders say no to endorsing vaccine exemptions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PETER SMITH
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As significant numbers of Americans seek religious exemptions from COVID-19 vaccine mandates, many faith leaders are saying: Not with our endorsement.

Leaders of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America said Thursday that while some people may have medical reasons for not receiving the vaccine, “there is no exemption in the Orthodox Church for Her faithful from any vaccination for religious reasons.”

The Holy Eparchial Synod of the nationwide archdiocese, representing the largest share of Eastern Orthodox people in the United States, urged members to “pay heed to competent medical authorities, and to avoid the false narratives utterly unfounded in science.”

“No clergy are to issue such religious exemption letters,” Greek Orthodox Archbishop Elpidophoros said, and any such letter “is not valid.”

Similarly, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America issued a recent statement encouraging vaccine use and saying that “there is no evident basis for religious exemption” in its own or the wider Lutheran tradition.

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York laid out its own stance during the summer, saying that any priest issuing an exemption letter would be “acting in contradiction” to statements from Pope Francis that receiving the vaccine is morally acceptable and responsible.

Both the Vatican and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops have said Catholics can receive the vaccines in good conscience given the lack of alternatives and the goal of alleviating suffering — even while objecting to research with even a remote connection to abortion.

A number of dioceses have adopted policies similar to New York's, and bishops in El Paso, Texas, and Lexington, Kentucky, have mandated vaccines for employees.

But other Catholic jurisdictions are more accommodating of exemptions. The Colorado Catholic Conference, the policy arm of the state's bishops, has posted online a template for a letter that priests can sign saying an individual parishioner may draw on Catholic values to object to the vaccines. South Dakota's bishops have also taken that stance.

At issue for many Catholics and other abortion opponents is that the most widely used COVID-19 vaccines were tested on fetal cell lines developed over decades in laboratories, though the vaccines themselves do not contain any such material.

The issue is becoming more heated as public- and private-sector employers increasingly impose mandates.

A clerical letter wouldn’t necessarily be needed for someone to be granted an exemption — federal law requires employers make reasonable accommodations for “sincerely held” religious beliefs — though a clergy endorsement could help bolster a person's claim.

The Rev. Robert Jeffress of First Baptist Dallas, a Southern Baptist megachurch, said he and his staff “are neither offering nor encouraging members to seek religious exemptions from the vaccine mandates.”

“There is no credible religious argument against the vaccines,” he said via email. “Christians who are troubled by the use of a fetal cell line for the testing of the vaccines would also have to abstain from the use of Tylenol, Pepto Bismol, Ibuprofen, and other products that used the same cell line if they are sincere in their objection.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints does not provide religious exemptions for vaccines for members, according to church spokesman Eric Hawkins. Leaders of the Utah-based faith have made pleas for members to get vaccinated even as doctrine acknowledges it's up to individual choice.

The church's Brigham Young University has asked students to report their vaccination status but is not requiring vaccinations, and the church is also requiring U.S. missionaries serving in foreign countries to be vaccinated.

Some other religious groups, such as the Orthodox Union, an umbrella organization for Orthodox Judaism, and the United Methodist Church, have encouraged people to get vaccines but have not issued policy statements on exemptions.

The Fiqh Council of North America, made up of Islamic scholars, has advised Muslims to receive the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and to debunk “baseless rumors and myths” about them.

___

Associated Press writers Brady McCombs in Salt Lake City and David Crary in New York contributed to this report.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Grandad defends taking boy from cable car crash to Israel

    The grandfather of a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family and is now the target of a bitter custody battle on Friday defended his decision to spirit the child off to Israel. Eitan Biran's parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed in May when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy.

  • U.N. says Venezuelan courts are involved in human rights violations

    Venezuela’s justice system is exceedingly unjust, with its courts being used as a tool of repression used to arbitrarily jail activists and political opponents to the Nicolás Maduro regime while turning a blind eye to a growing number of human rights violations, a United Nations report said Thursday.

  • 'She didn't give me any other option.' Religious exemption requests spark vaccine mandate debates

    As more employers and businesses require COVID vaccinations, we’re finding religious exemptions are becoming a contentious issue for some.

  • Brexit red tape bonfire to scrap driving licence cards and share certificates

    Physical driving licences face the axe and farmers may be allowed to spray pesticides from drones as part of a package of post-Brexit regulatory reforms.

  • Colorado attorney general joins states opposed to Texas abortion law

    Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser joined 23 other attorneys general on Wednesday in a court brief opposing Texas’ new abortion law.

  • MacKenzie Scott dominates donations to racial equity

    Simmons, who leads Prairie View A&M University, thought she misheard the caller, so she asked for the amount to be repeated: “Five-Zero.” The donor this time was MacKenzie Scott, who has reset the philanthropic agenda for racial equity while barely saying a word. Similar stories of surprise have flooded in from across the country in the past year as colleges and nonprofits received unexpected gifts from Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett.

  • Video shows missing woman days before disappearance

    According to newly released body camera footage, officers responded to a 911 call after an argument broke out between Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, near Arches National Park in Utah.

  • Trial begins over COVID outbreak in Austrian ski resort

    A civil trial opened Friday in Austria over the government's handling of a coronavirus outbreak at an Alpine ski resort during the early stages of the pandemic that relatives say resulted in unnecessary infections and deaths. The widow and son of a 72-year-old Austrian man are seeking about 100,000 euros ($117,000) compensation from the government in a test case for a larger class action suit involving hundreds of people who fell ill with COVID-19 following a trip to Ischgl in February and March 2020. The family is supported by Austria's Consumer Protection Association, which said it is open to a negotiated settlement.

  • Hundreds given expired COVID vaccines at veteran’s hospital in NC, officials say

    The expired doses came from a batch of the Pfizer vaccine stored for up to three weeks longer than supported by the manufacturer.

  • Cell phone video shows chaos when hostess attacked

    The women were asked to show proof of vaccination in order to eat inside a New York City restaurant.

  • NYC's Rikers Island jail spirals into chaos amid pandemic

    New York City’s notorious Rikers Island jail complex, troubled by years of neglect, has spiraled into turmoil during the coronavirus pandemic. "In our office's 50 years of monitoring the city jails, this is one of the most dangerous times we’ve seen," said Mary Lynne Werlwas, a lawyer and the director of the Prisoners’ Rights Project at the Legal Aid Society. At one point during the summer, more than one-third of the city’s jail guards — about 3,050 of 8,500 — were on sick leave or medically unfit to work with inmates, according to the agency that runs the city's jails, the Department of Correction.

  • IMF chief Georgieva in spotlight after World Bank China rigging report

    WASHINGTON/PARIS (Reuters) -The International Monetary Fund's executive board is reviewing a report prepared for the World Bank that found that IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva in her previous senior role at the World Bank pressured staff to change data to favor China, the IMF said on Friday. Georgieva has said she disagrees "fundamentally with the findings and interpretations" https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16 of the independent report, prepared by the law firm WilmerHale at the request of the World Bank's ethics committee and issued on Thursday.

  • Search For Suspects After Diners Shot, Robbed On Upper East Side

    A man was shot during a robbery late Wednesday night outside an upscale restaurant on the Upper East Side. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge has the latest on the search for the suspects.

  • The Battle For Control Of East Mediterranean Energy

    When significant natural resources were discovered in the Eastern Mediterranean the nations in the region began to battle for control, and it is a battle that Turkey is slowly losing

  • Child care in the US is a 'broken market,' Treasury report finds

    The average American family with at least one child under age 5 uses 13% of their income to pay for child care, or nearly double what's considered affordable.

  • Powerful Lasers Have Put Us at the 'Threshold' of Nuclear Fusion Ignition

    For a few brief moments, the high-powered lasers generated 1.3 megajoules of fusion energy.

  • Thousands of migrants converge under Texas bridge, posing new challenge for Biden

    CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants have converged under the bridge that connects Del Rio, Texas and Mexico's Ciudad Acuña, creating a makeshift camp with few basic services in intense heat in the latest border emergency facing U.S. President Joe Biden. Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said that as of early Thursday evening 10,503 migrants were under the Del Rio International Bridge, up from 8,200 in the morning.

  • NYC restaurant hostess attacked after asking diners for proof of vaccination

    Cellphone footage obtained by NBC New York shows a brawl outside Carmine's on the Upper West Side.

  • An LDS bishop was removed from his Idaho post. He faces multiple sexual abuse charges

    The 33-year-old was a bishop in Nampa’s 30th Ward for over a year.

  • Al Capone’s ‘Piece of Crap’ Miami Beach Home Likely to Be Demolished

    Sorry, Scarface. Your beloved Miami Beach house, which you purchased for $40,000 in 1928, is scheduled to be torn down. The new owners of your Florida refuge, who purchased it for $10.75 million this summer, told the Miami Herald that the house has flood damage and standing water under it. One of the owners, prominent […]