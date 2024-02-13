Faith: Remembering to make the most of our lives

I remember interacting with her frequently 20 years ago at Baylor Law School. One of our new students at the time, Allison, met me with a radiant smile and the kindest eyes and spirit I think I had ever seen. She was a stellar student and my friend. After graduation, she worked in Central Texas. I’m certain that she positively touched and motivated every person she ever met. I might have been professor while she was a student, but she was my model and mentor.

Allison passed away last year at the young age of 44. Allison accomplished so much throughout her life. For example, she graduated first in her law school class and later received the prestigious honor as Young Baylor Lawyer of the Year. That is a rare combination. Yet, Allison herself was an incredible person, combining intellect, commitment, determination, integrity, and love for others. She altruistically established an endowed scholarship to help Baylor Law students with debt, which can be a burden for so many students after graduation from any school.

How can any person accomplish so much in such a short life? Allison did so one day at a time. I must add the highest level of perseverance, courage and strength to her fine qualities. Allison lived daily with the challenges of a rare form of Muscular Dystrophy. She was expected to live less than four years. Instead, she lived fully for more than four decades. Allison truly lived her own words: “I don’t need easy, I just need possible.”

I always sensed happiness, energy, full attention, gratitude, gentleness, and kindness from Allison. I never noticed a hint of bitterness or envy from her. She embraced the art of living and actualizing possibilities in her circumstances to the fullest extent. Allison stretched possible into meaningfulness each day. Her accomplishments are truly amazing, but her example, model and footprint excel beyond them all.

Allison embodies so much of what Viktor Frankl saw in people as a psychotherapist and more so as a human being. He suffered mightily from the hatred of pure evil in World War II. Frankl was world-renowned in his field when the Nazis arrested him in Vienna in 1942 for being Jewish. He survived three years in four concentration camps, including Auschwitz. His family perished in the Holocaust. Frankl returned to his hometown after American forces liberated his prison camp to discover that he had lost everything. Nevertheless, Frankl stayed in his hometown and resumed his work and prolific writing for the benefit of others.

Some versions of Frankl’s masterpiece about his observations in the death camps, "Man’s Search for Meaning," have an appendix summarizing his psychotherapeutic “school” called logotherapy. His basic perspective is that we are always free to choose our attitude in any set of circumstances and that an active quest for personal meaning in life should be our focus and motivation.

Regarding suffering and other challenges in life, Frankl stresses that “we may find meaning in life” in all circumstances, even if “confronted with [an apparently] hopeless situation” that “cannot be changed.” We can “transform a personal tragedy into a triumph.” When we “are no longer able to change our situation … we are challenged to change ourselves.”

Allison is a prime example of adjusting to a most challenging set of circumstances. She adapted, changed herself, and in the process changed all of those around her, including me. People who helped Allison at each step, including her parents and fellow students, responded in such a loving way that they also changed others for the better.

We all have our challenges. I can identify with some hard circumstances from disease and a broken home growing up that still haunts me. Our difficult situations vary in degree. Yet, it is not a contest for who has the tougher road to make good choices, have a positive attitude, and realize meaningfulness.

Allison had extreme difficulties and rose through them. Our suffering or apparent roadblocks in life might pale in degree, but we each have our own life to work and walk through. God walks, suffers, copes and perseveres with us when we allow. God takes many forms, including people who love and help us. Further, we have stellar models like Allison who inspire us to live meaningfully in any circumstances.

Rest in peace, my dear friend, in your heavenly release and freedom. Your legacy is immortal as well, an indelible imprint providing light along the tough paths we travel to make the most of all possibilities and opportunities before us.

Walt Shelton is an author, speaker and part-time professor at Baylor Law School. His books include "The Daily Practice of Life: Practical Reflections Toward Meaningful Living" (CrossLink Publishing 2020) and "Authentic Living in All Seasons: Focused, Fearless, and Balanced" (CrossLink Publishing 2022). waltshelton.com

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Remembering to make the most of our lives