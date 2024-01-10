'Faith and State' Capitol event in Tennessee defends faith in politics

Despite heightened concern over the influence of conservative Christianity on government policies, Memphis politician and minister John DeBerry said we should fear the opposite.

“I don’t think it’s the church that needs to be reminded about the separation of church and state, I think it’s the state that needs to be reminded,” DeBerry said at a panel at the state Capitol on Wednesday.

DeBerry’s co-panelists echoed the former state representative at the “Faith and State Panel” organized by Senate Speaker Pro Tem Ferrell Haile, R-Gallatin, to sort through questions about the relationship between church and state.

The event’s title aside, the panel of mostly conservative voices – including Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti and David Young, senior minister of North Boulevard Church of Christ in Murfreesboro – was largely a summit on the idea that Christianity can influence politics while the state should keep an arm’s length from churches.

The event comes at a time when Tennessee’s Republican supermajority, of which many legislators identify as Christian, are pushing cultural issue-related legislation that resonate with conservative Christian constituents. For example, a law banning gender-affirming medical treatment for minors and Skrmetti’s investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s transgender health clinic.

The attorney general said at Wednesday’s panel it’s okay for government officials’ faith to influence their policy decisions.

“It is important they bring their full identity that they carry into this building for the work they do and that includes very prominently their faith,” said Skrmetti, a Christian and member of Harpeth Hills Church of Christ in Franklin. “That is a good thing, that is a sound thing consistent with the story of America and we should celebrate that.”

Haile and the three panelists all attend Churches of Christ congregations, though Haile said it was unintentional. Young preached a three-part “Church and State” sermon series over the summer that partly influenced Haile to organize Wednesday’s event.

Government’s relationship with religion isn’t a new topic, though discourse about it has shifted with the rise of Christian nationalism, a movement rooted in the belief that America is an inherently Christian nation. Tennessee Republicans have received criticism in recent years for the influence of conservative Christian views on legislation dealing with abortion and LGBTQ rights, among others.

But to DeBerry, the inverse is the real issue. “It is the state that is making a determination that marriage is not designed by God rather than scripture,” DeBerry said at Wednesday’s panel. “It is the state that is making a determination that a human being’s gender is not designed by God but can be assigned by politicians and doctors.”

DeBerry was a Democrat during his time in the state House until his party removed him from a primary ballot in 2020 due to his conservative views on school vouchers. DeBerry, senior minister of Coleman Avenue Church of Christ in Memphis, was also controversial for his traditional stances on abortion and LGBTQ rights. DeBerry signed a letter with 100-plus other religious leaders organized by the anti-abortion group Democrats for Life.

“It’s the state that’s overreaching. that encroachment is continual, it is consistent, it is under the radar,” DeBerry said at Wednesday’s panel. “We as regular folks play checkers, but the devil plays chess. The devil has checkmated us.”

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on Twitter @liamsadams.

