Faith Time: Ending Domestic Violence, human trafficking part II

CRED is in talks to acquire Kuvera, a startup that operates an online wealth management platform, a source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in what is a sign of the Indian fintech giant's growing interest in the lucrative category of stock investments and mutual funds. CRED and Kuvera didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Kuvera, founded by industry veterans seven years ago, focuses on stable and conservative long-term investments and has won many affluent customers in India with its zero commission offering, reliable customer support service and a wide-range of investment tools such as the ability to automatically adjust the portfolio to avoid over reliance on a particular asset.