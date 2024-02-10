Faith Works Coalition builds Chesapeake 77YO ramp following stroke

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — “Judge me, not by my words, but by my deeds” this Bible verse embodies the work of volunteer church workers in the Chesapeake and Virginia Beach community.

Faith Works Coalition built a handicapped ramp in Chesapeake on Saturday morning. The organizers tell 10 On Your Side the volunteer group is committed to improving the lives of the disabled, veterans, single mothers, and other low income homeowners from minor repairs to roof replacements to heating systems to handicapped ramps.

The coalition has completed 1,700 projects, averaging nearly 150 projects each year.

“All the projects are what we call ‘warm, safe and dry.’ We don’t want to paint your house and make it look nice. We want to take care of a leak in the roof or [build a] handicapped ramp or [repair a] blown out window or door frame, something that compromises the integrity of the home and may create also an unfortunate use of energy,” said Matthew Weinstein, President and Board President of Faith Works Coalition. “We say a little prayer before and after the meetings. To keep us focused and remember why we’re here.”

Saturday volunteers built a ramp for Winslow Bullock Jr.’s brother who recently had a stroke at the age of 77.

“He is doing better but we need to have a way to get him in and out of the house for doctor’s visits.” Bullock adds, “It’s more than a blessing!”

Several church outreach committees come together as a coalition to give back to those in need. Including several projects from New Jerusalem Church of God and Christ in Virginia Beach.

“One of the gentlemen in my church had similar condition as my brother, I talked to them, and they came right out and built a ramp then one of the deacons in my church has another condition he needed a ramp they came right out and built that ramp. They have just been excellent to work with,” said Bullock. “I have their number on speed dial. So, I can get in touch with them really quickly. [They are] great people to work with!”

All of the projects use donations to fix include minor repairs for low-income.

“I’m very fortunate. I live a good life. I’ve had success in my career. I’ve been retired for ten years. What’s the most satisfying part for me is the opportunity to give back some of my time, talent and money,” said Weinstein. “The bottom line is I’m very grateful for what I have. I’m grateful for my family. I’ve had a lot of good luck in my life, I feel like these people do not either economically, physically or through their service to this Country as veterans. I like the idea of telling them, ‘thank you, thank you, thank you’,” said Weinstein.

Bullock said the project reminds him of a mantra from his brother in New Jersey, “do as much as you can, for as many as you can, for as long as you can. That’s what these people do. They empathize that.”

If you would like to donate or apply for a project visit faithworkscoalition.org. Virginia Beach homeowners call 757-266-9994 and Chesapeake homeowners call 757-266-9590.

