All Faiths Food Bank hosts annual Walk to End Summer Hunger on March 24 at Benderson Park

More than 500 community members participated last year in All Faiths Food Bank’s Walk to End Summer Hunger. The summer Campaign raised over $2 million.

All Faiths Food Bank will hold the 2024 Walk to End Summer Hunger – its annual signature event to raise awareness and funds to end child hunger – on March 24 at at Nathan Benderson Park.

The event will kick off the 11th annual Campaign Against Summer Hunger. Nearly 50% of Sarasota County and 100% of DeSoto County students rely on free and reduced-cost meals at school. The Campaign supports efforts to feed area children during the summer months when they no longer receive those meals.

“The Campaign highlights the tremendous gap in our community – and the need to help put food on the tables of our children over the summer months,” said Lisa Krouse, the 2024 Campaign Against Summer Hunger chair. “The impact from our donors and volunteers goes far beyond access; its impact is critical to the growth, wellness and development of our children.”

All Faiths estimates that more than 40,000 local kids will need food this summer. On top of an already high cost of living and growing inflation, Florida has opted out of the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer for Children (Summer EBT) program, which would have provided $250 million in funding to help families in need buy food this summer.

The walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Organizers expect approximately 500 members of the community to participate, choosing between a one-mile “fun walk” or a 5K walk. The cost is $25/adults and $15/children and includes a T-shirt and light breakfast. Register by March 13 at affb.org/walk.

In 2023, nearly 38,000 local children benefited from the Campaign to End Summer Hunger.

Through the food bank’s partners and summer programs, All Faiths works to make sure children receive the nutritional assistance they need. Support from investors – who contribute matching funds to inspire greater widespread giving – and the community are critical to these efforts.

From April 1-May 15, the Campaign – the community’s strongest line of defense against child hunger – accepts community contributions designated toward ending hunger for local children.

Lead investors include the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, which are helping to fund the challenge match, as well as the more than 300 community partners, including schools, libraries, early learning centers, summer camps, community centers and numerous other organizations throughout Sarasota and DeSoto counties.

In 2023, the Campaign raised over $2 million. With this support, nearly 38,000 local children received nutritious meals through 331 programs and partners. Since its inception in 2014, donors have given more than $16 million to the Campaign.

For more about All Faiths Food Bank, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org or call 941-379-6333.

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Walk to End Summer Hunger planned March 24 at Nathan Benderson Park