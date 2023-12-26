All Faiths Food Bank's inaugural Friends FULL of Giving event raises $276,000

The inaugural “Friends FULL of Giving” fundraiser raised $276,000. From left, Friends FULL of Giving chair Lisa Napolitano, All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank, and board chair Terri Vitale.

All Faiths Food Bank recently raised $276,000 to provide turkeys and holiday meals for neighbors who are struggling with hunger during its inaugural “Friends FULL of Giving” fundraiser in support of All Faiths' ThankFULL campaign.

“Friends FULL of Giving gives us an opportunity to give back to our community and brighten the lives of those who may be facing hard times,” event chair Lisa Napolitano said. “I am so grateful to see a vision realized where friends come together and truly make a meaningful impact.”

The event featured food catered by Innovative Dining, music by saxophone player David Turner, and a live auction featuring items such as an exclusive tour and sunset yacht cruise, a VIP Sarasota Polo tailgate experience, dinner for eight prepared and served in one's home, and an ultimate wine country tasting experience in California.

All Faiths Food Bank has provided food during the holidays since its founding in 1989, steadily expanding its efforts through the ThankFULL campaign.

“Unfortunately, hunger doesn’t take a break during the holidays and many families feel the added pressure,” All Faiths Food Bank CEO Sandra Frank said. “The season of giving is the perfect time for our community to come together and make sure that everyone can share the joy of a delicious holiday meal. We are grateful to all who worked on making this new event a reality as well as the guests who gave generously to help our neighbors in need.”

Sponsors included Dennis and Dawn Doughty, Lisa Napolitano and Stephen Holten, Greg and Lori McMillan, Constance David, Alex and Christina Dell, Florida Blue, and Premier Sotheby's International Realty.

Bowls of Hope raises $150,000

All Faiths also raised more than $150,000 at its annual Bowls of Hope fundraiser supporting the food bank's work to help people experiencing hunger.

More than 1,100 people attended All Faiths Food Bank's annual Bowls of Hope fundraiser, raising $150,000.

Each year during Bowls of Hope guests enjoy offerings from 40 of the community’s finest restaurants and caterers. Guests select handcrafted bowls – all donated by local potters, artists and students – while enjoying a modest meal as a reminder of the empty bowls they help to fill.

The event was chaired by Ron and Jo Jadin and included a “Bubbles & Beignets” sponsor reception. Local musician Sheri Nadelman entertained guests at the stadium entrance, artists from Sarasota Woodturners and Carla’s Clay demonstrated their skills, and the Baltimore Orioles’ team mascot, The Bird, wove its way through the venue, charming the younger attendees and posing for photos.

“We are thrilled that – year after year – community members continue to come out in force to support this event,” Frank said. “Times have been particularly tough in recent years, and the funds we raise through efforts such as Bowls of Hope are critical in supporting our work.”

To learn more about All Faiths Food Bank, visit allfaithsfoodbank.org.

Submitted by Sharon Kunkel

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Inaugural Friends FULL of Giving event raises $276,000 to fight hunger