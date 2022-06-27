Fake $2,640 passed in Fort Myers results in two-year prison sentence for California woman

A Los Angeles woman who passed counterfeit $20 bills in Fort Myers in 2021 will serve two years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber sentenced Savannah Symone Duncan, 24, on Friday for passing or uttering counterfeit U.S. currency. She pleaded guilty Nov. 23.

Court documents said that on April 28, 2021, Duncan passed 132 counterfeit $20 bills to cashiers at five CVS stores and a Michaels store in Fort Myers.

The court documents said Duncan passed approximately $2,640 in counterfeit currency to buy gift cards, which was captured on store surveillance.

The United States Secret Service and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Trent Reichling.

