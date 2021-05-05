Fake 911 call was ‘setup’ that ended with an officer shot, Nashville police say

Mark Price
·1 min read

A Nashville police officer was wounded Tuesday after a bogus 911 call lured him to a home’s front door, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police are calling it a “setup.”

Officer Brian Sherman was shot in his left arm, police said. He is being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The man who allegedly shot Sherman killed himself outside the home a short time later, police said.

The shooting occurred on Sugarloaf Drive, in a neighborhood of single family homes on Nashville’s south side, police said.

“Sherman was hit while answering a call of a woman shot,” police said. “The man who shot Officer Sherman ... fatally shot himself in the head with a rifle in the driveway of the home as officers attempted to negotiate with him. No officers fired.”

The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Salman Mohamed, police said.

“We believe the person who made the 911 call was Mohamed himself. In fact, on the 911 call, you can hear him saying that he’s scared that shots are continuing to be fired,” Nashville police spokesperson Don Aaron told WTVF. “’Hurry, hurry, please get here in a hurry.’ It was all a ruse to get the police officers to this scene.”

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday, WSMV reports. Sherman was among three officers standing on the porch of the home when the front door opened and “the caller opened fire,” WTVF said.

Investigators have not released a motive in the case.

