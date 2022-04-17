Fake abduction leads to criminal charge in Snyder County

Apr. 17—SELINSGROVE — A 31-year-old Winfield man who allegedly staged an abduction at Walmart of a friend for a bachelor party has been charged with disorderly conduct.

During the alleged incident Friday evening, Christopher Guffey and unnamed others got out of a van, placed a bag over the head of an unidentified friend and forced him into the vehicle "causing immediate alarm for patrons," state police at Selinsgrove said.

An "extensive and timely" investigation involving numerous members of the state police and Walmart personnel ended when they learned it was a staged abduction for a bachelor party.

Police said Guffey's actions were "reckless and irresponsible" and posed a serious public alarm.

Charges were filed at Judge John Reed's district court in Snyder County.