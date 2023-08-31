Fake Allegheny County Sherriff’s Office warrant being used to solicit money, personal information

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office has released a fake warrant being used to try to solicit money and information from victims.

The document, seen below, appears to be from the sheriff’s office and requests that people pay a fine for ignoring a subpoena to appear as an expert witness in federal court. The person is told that failing to pay the fine immediately by phone or text will result in their arrest.

The office was made aware of the fraudulent paperwork Thursday morning.

The office does not discuss warrants over the phone and never attempts to collect fines or other monies over the phone, according to Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

The only people responsible for serving warrants involving federal court are the United States Marshals Service, according to the sheriff’s office.

