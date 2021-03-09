Fake animal control officers steal 5 dogs from SC home — including puppies, cops say

Simone Jasper
·2 min read

Fake animal control officers stole five dogs from a home, prompting a search for clues in South Carolina, officials said.

Two people posed as armed law enforcement agents using bogus credentials last month and took off with the dogs, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Now, there’s a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case of the stolen animals, which officials said included a mom and her four puppies.

“We hope the $5,000 reward will flush out others who have been victimized with this kind of scheme and bring decent folks forward who may know something and perhaps, folks who are involved but are unaware of the serious consequences of being involved in this felony crime,” Joe Elmore, president and CEO of the Charleston Animal Society, said Tuesday in a news release.

The organization has joined deputies in urging people to come forward with information in the case. The sheriff’s office said the dogs were taken from a Johns Island home on Feb. 17.

During the dognapping, officials said, at least one of the people impersonating an animal control officer appeared to have a gun. The pair, a male and a female, were seen in a small green SUV, according to the sheriff’s office.

A dog and her puppies were stolen in South Carolina, officials said.
A dog and her puppies were stolen in South Carolina, officials said.

“These individuals didn’t just break the law,” Aldwin Roman, vice president of operations and strategy for the Charleston Animal Society, said in the release. “Their actions constitute a felony and are an insult to the dedicated folks in law enforcement that put their lives on the line every day. They used intimidation to steal a family dog and puppies.”

The older dog is described as a brindle pitbull mix that has white paws, while her puppies are “black with white markings.”

Officials ask anyone with information about the case to contact Deputy Steven Jarvis at 843-743-7200.

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan Markle says her father ‘betrayed her’ in new Oprah clip as he faces TV interview with Piers Morgan

    Duchess describes way in which UK tabloids ‘hunted’ down her parents before falling out with her father, Thomas Markle

  • Meghan Markle says she went into her royal marriage to Prince Harry 'naively'

    When Oprah asked Meghan Markle what she thought her life would be like following her wedding, Markle said she could not have imagined what was coming.

  • Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry the week of her wedding over a flower-girl dress - not the other way around

    During the bombshell CBS interview, Meghan Markle said a rumor she made Kate Middleton cry was the "beginning of a character assassination."

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Are there more bombshells to come from still-unseen portions of the Harry and Meghan interview?

    Two hours of the interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to make it into the final edit, raising the prospect of further explosive revelations being drip fed by US television. It has emerged that Oprah Winfrey interviewed first the Duchess of Sussex and then jointly with Prince Harry over the course of three hours and 20 minutes. However, only one hour and 25 minutes made it into the prime time programme broadcast on the US network CBS on Sunday night, and repeated tonight on ITV for a fee of £1 million. A few further clips were shown on CBS’s breakfast programme hosted by one of Oprah’s closest friends. Ms Winfrey has now disclosed details of how the interview came about – a three-year odyssey that culminated in the ‘bombshell’ interview of the decade that has wreaked havoc on the House of Windsor. It was a television coup for Ms Winfrey that came out of a friendship that has blossomed and intensified post-Megxit.

  • Is Store-Bought Rotisserie Chicken Good for You?

    You know when you score a hot rotisserie chicken fresh off the spit at the grocery store and spend the entire drive home wiping drool off your chin as the aroma whets your appetite into a frenzy?...

  • President Biden's COVID-19 stimulus bill is on the brink of becoming law. Here's where it stands

    The House is likely to pass the bill this week and as early as Wednesday morning, bringing $1,400 checks, billions for vaccines and money for schools.

  • Eddie Murphy took 6 years off from making movies because he was tired of winning worst actor Razzie awards

    The comic legend needed to hit the reset button after the 0% Rotten Tomatoes-ranked "A Thousand Words."

  • The Supreme Court has thrown out Trump's final legal challenge to his election defeat

    This was the former president's final attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in last year's election.

  • 'Just shoot me if you want to': Nun stands in front of Myanmar riot officers to stop attack on protesters

    Warning, this story contains images some may find distressing Arms outstretched, her white robes trailing on the dusty ground as she knelt in front of armed riot officers, Sister Ann Roza Nu Tawng was prepared to pay the ultimate sacrifice as she pleaded with them not to harm protesters marching on the streets to oppose the Myanmar coup. In the striking image taken on Monday, pictured above, three officers stand over the 45-year-old nun dispassionately, while two of their colleagues also bend down on their knees, hands clasped in a prayer gesture that offers a glint of mercy. But a later picture, below, reveals the sister’s appeals for restraint were tragically in vain. Her face, visible for the first time, is contorted with tears and grief as she once more stretches out her arms – this time towards the body of a young man lying face down in the street, blood pooling on the ground from a gunshot wound to the head.

  • What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

    Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.” What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors. Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey. Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.” Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

  • Joe Biden’s German Shepherds return to Delaware after rescue Major bites White House security guard

    In the run-up to the US election, Joe Biden pledged to “put a dog back in the White House” and posted a series of loving photos with his two German Shepherds. But within six weeks of taking office, 14-year-old Champ and three-year-old Major have been banished from their new home and sent back to Delaware after the younger dog had what was described as a "biting incident" with a member of White House security. Major, the first rescue dog to live in the White House, “has been known to display agitated behaviour on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security” people familiar with the situation told CNN and were removed last week. While the condition of the security staff member is not known, the White House has tried to play down the incident with one official telling NBC News, “They will be back.” They added that “with the First Lady travelling for three days, Champ and Major went to Delaware to stay with family friends.”

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Democrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

    President Biden is expected to sign his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan this week, sending $1,400 checks to millions of Americans and unleashing billions of dollars for schools, COVID-19 vaccinations, struggling farmers, the transportation sector, and others beneficiaries. The package also "includes a plan to temporarily raise the child tax credit that could end up permanently changing the way the country deals with child poverty," The Associated Press reports. Most parents will get monthly payments of up to $300 for each child 5 and under and $250 for children 6 to 17. "The child benefit has the makings of a policy revolution," The New York Times reports. "It is essentially a guaranteed income for families with children," aiding "more than 93 percent of children" in the U.S. A recent study found it will reduce child poverty by 45 percent, and more among Black families. Democrats intend to make the one-year benefit permanent. "Opposition has been surprisingly muted," the Times reports. No Republicans will vote for the bill, but Biden is about to sign "the greatest expansion of the welfare state since LBJ," Politico's Playbook said Monday. "How did Democrats win this fight over welfare while barely firing a shot?" Briefly, "the twin crises of disease and recession boosted support for government intervention well beyond what has been tolerated for decades," Politico said. "Donald Trump and the GOP's own support for the last two bills depolarized the fight over this one," Republicans have been "distracted by internal divisions," and "the conservative media was distracted by juicier fare than tax policy," like Dr. Seuss and antifa. Some conservatives warn the child credit will "bust budgets and weaken incentives to work or marry," the Times notes. "But a child allowance differs from traditional aid in ways that appeal to some on the right. Libertarians like that it frees parents to use the money as they choose," while "proponents of higher birthrates say a child allowance could help arrest a decline in fertility" and "social conservatives note that it benefits stay-at-home parents." Also, unlike the racially tinged welfare fights of the 1980s and '90s, many of the beneficiaries here are rural white voters. "Republicans can't count on running a backlash campaign," Samual Hammond, a child allowance proponent at the center-right Niskanen Center, tells the Times. "They crossed the Rubicon in terms of cash payments. People love the stimulus checks," and "people on the right are curious about the child benefit — not committed, but movable." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyTrump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order7 spondiferously funny cartoons about the Dr. Seuss controversy

  • Meghan: Archie's title was not royal family's "right to take away"

    A century ago, King George V decreed the children and grandchildren of the monarch automatically get prince or princess titles. Queen Elizabeth made a special ruling to extend that to William's children.

  • Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons

    Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press have sent ripples of shock around the world. Whether it’s the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color or the lack of non-white faces at the top of British media and politics, ethnic minorities in the U.K. say racist attitudes and structures of discrimination are pervasive — and all too often denied by society at large. “This is a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about race,” historian David Olusoga, who presented the TV series “Black and British: A Forgotten History,” said Tuesday.

  • Royals smile and wave as palace faces growing pressure to respond to bombshell interview

    "It will not be a knee-jerk reaction from Buckingham Palace. This is going to be a very thought-through, considered response," a royal expert says.

  • Florida’s Top Dem: Ron DeSantis Hid His COVID

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyWhile Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may have been the runner-up to former President Donald Trump in the recent CPAC straw poll, his chances of ever becoming president himself are not good, according to Florida’s top Democrat.“You know, he went MIA for three weeks in November claiming that he was working on some statewide plan. My take is that he probably had COVID and didn’t want to tell people when the vaccines first came to our state,” Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried tells co-host Molly Jong-Fast on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.Fried also spills the tea on DeSantis’ handling of the coronavirus pandemic and his real boss—Trump. “A lot of it was, he [DeSantis] was getting his nod from President Trump and wasn’t able to do anything without President Trump’s approval, and the same thing is happening here, because now President Trump is a resident. So I’m sure that [DeSantis] is consistently calling the president and I’m sure the president’s wealthy friends in the state of Florida are asking for the vaccines, and so they’re getting it delivered to them.”But Fried isn’t done truth-telling about DeSantis and how his vaccine rollout will burn down his presidential aspirations, after he allowed non-residents to claim coveted doses for themselves while Floridians went without. “He allowed for out-of-state people to come into the state. So we heard, you know, big donors and people on the boards of hospitals and nursing homes were flying into our state,” she tells Molly.Also in the episode, Peter Sagal of NPR’s beloved quiz show Wait Wait... Don’t Tell Me! joins Molly to talk about the emotional life of politics and everything that isn’t on Twitter. Sagal feels passionately that when the aliens come down to Earth, they are going to not see much of a difference between left- and right-wing cable television rhetoric.Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal Podcast“Differences that are obvious to us would not be to a Martian,” he says. “Looking at a camera and explaining to us very seriously and very sincerely why another group of people are terrible... They’re trying to get the audience to feel the same way about the opposite group of people, to feel indignant, to feel angry, to feel righteously upset about how awful these people are to feed that fuel. And what that says to me is that we’re more alike than we thought.”And then the crew brings on David Shor, who says his job is to “get Democrats elected” but his formal title is head of data science at Open Labs.Shor tells us how Democrats can win elections and the big problem with the 2020 election.“One of the big stories of this election is that those non-white conservatives started to vote more like white conservatives, that we started to see this ideological polarization that’s happened over the last four years,” he says. “This has been a long-term trend, 2018 was worse than 2016. I think it’s something that a lot of people ignored, that there were a lot of races where Democrats did substantially worse than [Hillary] Clinton among non-white voters, and it was impactful. The reason we lost the Florida Senate race, or the Georgia gubernatorial race, if we had done as well among non-white voters as Clinton did, we wouldn’t have lost those races. And in the same way, going to 2020, I think, you know, 2020 was worse than 2018. And if you look at some survey data, you get some hints as to why. We ended up asking after the election, we did a large post-election survey of Latinos and asked a battery of issue questions just to try to get at what was motivating some of these voters who switched over. I think the single largest predictor was attitudes toward crime, attitudes toward public safety, attitudes toward policing.”All of that plus Kyrsten Sinema’s Marie Antoinette imitation and the secret to getting that sought-after “NPR voice” on the latest The New Abnormal.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Britain's Royal institution explained: what is The Firm and who runs it?

    The Duchess of Sussex made references to “the institution” during her interview with Oprah Winfrey, suggesting she was talking about palace staff rather than royal relations. The institution of the monarchy, sometimes called the “court”, takes in the staff and advisers, as well as the rules and traditions within which the Royal family is constrained. All senior members of the Royal family have a cohort of secretaries whose role is to support them in every aspect of their public roles, from diary managers to accountants to press officers. In the case of the Queen, her most senior aide is Sir Edward Young, her Private Secretary, who manages her household and is the key liaison point between Her Majesty and the outside world. If the Government wanted to arrange a State visit for a US President, for example, or if a Prime Minister decided to resign, Sir Edward would be the one to get the call. Working underneath him in Buckingham Palace are scores of other servants, some of whom help advise the Queen, but also butlers, valets, cleaners, conservators and cooks. In the case of the Queen, her household also includes as many as nine ladies-in-waiting, who are official companions drawn from the aristocracy, though only one is likely to be on hand at any one time. Other senior members of the Royal family, most notably the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, have their own teams of staff and advisers, who are referred to collectively by the building in which they are based, so that the Prince’s household is Clarence House and the Duke’s is Kensington Palace. Read more: What the world missed during rive key Sussex revelations