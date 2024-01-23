Fake Arizona elector Anthony Kern has a plan to make stealing elections legal

State Sen. Anthony Kern of District 27 stands and turns his back as Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs gives her State of the State speech to start the 2024 legislative session in Phoenix on Jan. 8, 2024.

Arizona state Sen. Anthony Kern, one of the Republicans being investigated by Attorney General Kris Mayes for falsely certifying that the state’s electoral college votes should be awarded to Donald Trump instead of winner Joe Biden, has come up with a novel approach to protect election stealers in the future:

Make it legal.

Kern has introduced Senate Concurrent Resolution 1014, which — I am not making this up — allows that “the Legislature, and no other official, shall appoint 16 presidential electors.”

In other words, if such a law had existed when Biden beat Trump, the majority MAGA Legislature could have ignored the will of Arizona voters and appointed like-minded electors of their choosing who, in turn, could have installed Dear Leader as the victor.

No surprise this idea comes from Kern

I would hope there isn’t any need to actually to discuss why this is a horrible idea.

Undemocratic. Unamerican. Idiotic.

It is not surprising, however, that it comes from someone like Kern.

After all, he once convinced another lawmaker to propose legislation giving disgraced law enforcement workers a chance to have their names stricken from a database of such individuals.

Kern himself had his name on what is called the “Brady List” after he was fired from his job as a civilian code enforcement officer by the El Mirage Police Department for lying to his supervisor.

Fake elector Kern: Wants to be a real congressman

In addition to his role as a fake elector trying to overturn the 2020 election, Kern was outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where he was photographed among the crowd that eventually stormed the building, though there was no evidence he entered the Capitol.

He also recently stood and turned his back when Gov. Katie Hobbs recently gave her State of the State address at the Capitol.

Arizona elections are already straightforward

The way Arizona’s presidential electors are selected is fairly simple and straightforward.

Very American. Very democratic.

The individuals, who are chosen in advance, come from the same political party as the presidential candidate who wins the majority vote in the state. The winner then gets Arizona’s electoral votes.

As it stands, the long Republican domination of the Arizona Legislature has become a razor thin majority.

Party dominance is bound to change. And then change again.

Irony alert: His proposal would go to voters

Allowing anyone except a majority of Arizona’s voters to determine who should get the state’s electoral college votes could wind up disenfranchising millions of future Arizonans.

The way concurrent resolutions work, should Kern’s proposal get through the state Senate and the House, it could go on the ballot for voters to decide.

Imagine that.

Voters, not political hacks, determining the outcome of an election.

What a concept.

