Fake attorney scammed sisters in mom’s wrongful death suit and stole $40,000, cops say

Two sisters paid a man claiming to be a lawyer to take on their mom’s wrongful death lawsuit, Tennessee authorities said.

Except he wasn’t a real attorney — and he scammed the sisters and other victims out of nearly $40,000, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Now, 59-year-old Glenis “Chip” Campbell is charged with impersonating a licensed professional and theft, according to Shelby County case records.

His attorney’s information wasn’t available in Shelby County records the afternoon of Feb. 16.

It’s not the first time Campbell was accused of such charges, according to police. In 2008, Campbell pleaded guilty to a charge of impersonating a lawyer, records show.

In July 2022, the sisters told police they had been scammed out of $7,600 since December 2021, when they hired Campbell to handle their mother’s wrongful death lawsuit.

They told investigators they paid him for expenses including a medical examiner’s report, a “formal report” and court and legal fees, in addition to other costs.

Detectives found he wasn’t a licensed attorney in Tennessee.

At around the same time the sisters hired Campbell, another family took him on to represent them in a workers’ compensation case, police said. Since December 2021, they paid him more than $28,000, they told police.

The man would only accept blank money orders or cash, police said, and sometimes asked clients to pay him through a middle man. The family also began doing research and learned he wasn’t a practicing attorney, according to police.

In October 2023, a third victim came forward, telling police he hired Campbell to represent him in a criminal case in Mississippi. He “identified himself as a lawyer and was licensed in Mississippi,” the man told Memphis police officers, so he paid him $3,240.

After that, Campbell is accused of ghosting him, even as his court date approached. He learned no one by the name of Glenis Campbell was licensed to practice law in Mississippi, police said.

Campbell was arrested Feb. 15 and booked in Shelby County Jail.

