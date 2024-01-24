Fake Biden robocall prompts state probe, ratchets up concerns about AI in 2024 election

The New Hampshire attorney general's office has launched an investigation into the fake robocall with someone impersonating President Joe Biden which discouraged residents from voting in Tuesday's presidential primary.

"Although the voice in the robocall sounds like the voice of President Biden, this message appears to be artificially generated based on initial indications," the attorney general's office said in a statement. The message appears to have been "spoofed" to falsely show that it had been sent by the treasurer of a political committee that has been supporting the New Hampshire Democratic Presidential Primary write-in efforts for President Biden."

The fake robocall message was delivered Sunday and stated, "Your vote matters in November, not today."

A recent fake Biden robocall is just the beginning of a larger problem with AI-generated misinformation during elections.

The recording also mentioned that voting in Tuesday's primary only benefits Republicans in their quest to re-elect Donald Trump. According to NBC News, an investigation was launched after a New Hampshire Democrat's personal cellphone number appeared on recipients' caller ID screens during a call.

It's unclear who received the call and which voters were targeted, the attorney general's office said.

Investigators asked anyone who received one of the calls to send an email to the Department of Justice Election Law Unit (electionlaw@doj.nh.gov) with the following details:

Date and time, Source, Content, Any other relevant information.

How dangerous are AI and robocalls?

The Hill has reported that the use of AI in elections is becoming more prevalent and poses a serious threat, as there are currently no safeguards in place to prevent false information from being disseminated.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Edward Markey introduced the BIAS Act on Dec. 12. This bill requires all federal agencies that use, fund, or oversee artificial intelligence to establish an office of civil rights to combat AI bias and discrimination.

"As AI supercharges these algorithms, the federal government must protect the marginalized communities that have already been facing the greatest consequences from Big Tech's reckless actions," Markey said in a press release. "My Eliminating BIAS Act will ensure that the government has the proper tools, resources, and personnel to protect these communities and mitigate AI's dangerous effects while providing Congress with critical information to address algorithmic harms."

How are the efforts contain the AI issue?

Meta and Google have been developing policies to disclose the use of generative AI in political ads as the government debates its regulation for the 2024 election. Generative AI tools can create text, audio, and video content and have been increasingly used since OpenAI's ChatGPT release.

Some lawmakers including Markey fear that AI could intensify the spread of misinformation, especially during critical events and elections.

Meta recently implemented a policy requiring political advertisers to disclose the use of AI in ads that contain digitally created or altered photorealistic images, videos, or audio that are meant to deceive.

And Google now requires election advertisers to disclose if their ad contains digitally altered or generated synthetic content depicting real people or events.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden AI robocall in New Hampshire underscores 2024 election concerns