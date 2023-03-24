Fake call prompts child abduction prevention advice from Tusc. Job & Family Services

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ A local child welfare official is alerting the public to beware of potential kidnappers posing as social workers who try to trick people into giving them their children.

"Recently, there was a kidnapping in Canton when a woman falsely identified herself as achildren services worker to gain entry into a home to abduct a baby," said David W. Haverfield,director of Tuscarawas County Job & Family Services. "The kidnapper went to the home of the new mother and advised that she was there to check on the baby and had 'paperwork' that she was to remove the children."

In a prepared statement, Haverfield said the mother called the children's service office after the kidnapper took the baby. She was told there was no information that a worker from their agency was there to take her children. The police were then involved, and the child was found in another county unharmed.

Early this week, a Tuscarawas County woman received a call telling her that her children were going to be removed, Haverfield said. She was told to go to Tuscarawas County Job & Family Services to discuss the situation immediately. She went to the agency's office.

"We were able to verify that nobody from our building had called," Haverfield said. "Really, we don't operate that way. We don't call people and say, 'Show up at our building.'"

The mother's caller ID showed that the call came from the county agency.

"So someone, I think, had spoofed our number," Haverfield said. "That is pretty scary."

He said the local incident happened earlier this week. The welfare department notified the sheriff's office and the children's school about the caller's false statement to the mother.

"This is not the first time this has happened," Haverfield said. "Kidnappers will use this tactic, so please be aware and verify the identities and the agencies of anyone who comes to your house.

"Anyone from Tuscarawas County Child Protective Services should have a badge and will allow and encourage you to make the appropriate calls to verify their identities and the agency they work with," Haverfield said.

He said his agency works closely with the local families when there is a situation, as well as other local agencies who may be involved.

"If there is any doubt on who is coming to your door, make the appropriate contact calls to verify who they say they are before you let them in," Haverfield said.

The phone number for Tuscarawas County Job & Family Services is 330-339-7791. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. At other times, calls about children's services may be directed to the sheriff’s office at 330-339-2000. They have access to a worker from Child Protective Services at all times.

