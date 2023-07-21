Fake check scheme busted after accomplice alerted the bank, Suwanee police say

Officers chased an armed man in a parking lot through a Gwinnett County neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon after a fake check scheme was busted when an accomplice alerted the bank.

Police said the thief’s plan fell apart when someone working with the suspect had a change of heart mid-way through the scheme.

Before the foot chase through the neighborhood, police got help from someone connected to the suspect.

Suwanee Police said a man walked into the PNC bank Tuesday afternoon and said someone with a gun was forcing him to cash forged checks.

“I guess something didn’t sit right with him he said he wanted to do the right thing,” said Captain Robert Thompson.

Body camera shows an armed suspect trying to run from the Suwanee Police Officers who were at a bank to look into a fake check scheme.

Police found 21-year-old Jaisen Bostic hiding behind businesses and arrested him.

They found thousands of dollars worth of stolen and forged checks.

Police say he dropped a gun at the scene, but it wasn’t just any gun. It was a modified one made to operate like a machine gun.

