Fake contractor after stealing $74,000 from Volusia woman, is at it again, police say

A Geneva man out on bail for pretending to be a licensed construction contractor accused of stealing almost $74,000 from a Volusia County woman is wanted for violating his pretrial release, prosecutors said.

Joseph Ryan England, 40, was arrested in 2021 for allegedly stealing $73,800 from a DeLeon Springs woman for whom he agreed to build a barn, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

While free on $60,000 bail, England again pretended to be a contractor and offered to do work for a Deltona businessman last year, sheriff's detectives said.

Sheriff's detectives said that in 2021, a DeLeon Springs woman reported that she wanted a barn built on her property in 2020 and searched online for contractors and found England Site Development, LLC.

The woman said she met with England and he explained the construction process to her and drafted out an estimate of $76,000, a charging affidavit shows.

During his negotiations with the customer, England kept reassuring her that he was licensed and insured, sheriff's detectives said.

England asked for an advance of $49,500, which he said was for material but later came back twice asking for more money saying the site on which the barn was going to be built needed fill dirt, investigators said.

England then provided blueprints to the woman but the plans had no official endorsement from a planning company, detectives said.

When the customer asked England for information on the blueprint firm, England kept making excuses and never provided the information, the charging document said.

England did only minimal work at the construction site for the barn and then stopped coming, investigators said.

Investigators checked with state officials of the Department of Business and Professional Regulations and learned that England was not registered or licensed as a contractor, the charging affidavit shows.

England was arrested March 7, 2022 and charged with impersonating a licensed contractor, grand theft of $20,000 but less than $100,000 and obtaining property by fraud of more than $50,000.

On March 8, he got out of jail on $60,000 bail.

Two months after he got our of jail, England offered to do a job estimated at more than $21,000 for a Deltona businessman. The businessman learned of England's previous arrest for theft and called the Sheriff's Office, court documents show.

