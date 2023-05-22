Fake cop with badge and blue lights pulls over woman leaving Wawa, Pennsylvania cops say

A 31-year-old woman was leaving a Wawa convenience store when she was pulled over by someone pretending to be a cop, according to police in Pennsylvania.

Authorities said she left the Wawa in Morrisville at about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, May 20.

As she did so, someone in a black or blue SUV pulled her over using blue and red lights placed on the dashboard, according to a Facebook post from the Falls Township Police Department.

“The traffic stop seemed suspicious to her because the lights were very bright and they were in the interior of the car, and the stop was, according to her, a matter of seconds,” Detective Christoper Iacono told WPVI.

She reported the traffic stop and said the man had a gold badge, a flashlight and “a plain dark uniform,” police said. She added that he was clean shaven and not wearing an exterior vest.

If you have any additional information regarding the incident, the department asks you contact Iacono at 267-979-0481 or c.iacono@fallstwppd.com. Tipsters who would like to remain anonymous can email tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

Police said you should pull over into a well lit area and call 911 if you are “concerned about the legitimacy of a traffic stop.”

Morrisville is about 30 miles northeast of downtown Philadelphia.

Man posing as cop had his toddler, fake badges and drugs in car, Florida police say

Fake cop tries to pull over a real cop, Michigan sheriff says. ‘Karma bites’

Security guard accused of posing as officer had gun and bulletproof vest, MD cops say