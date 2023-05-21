Fake cop pulls over woman in Falls. Police searching for suspect

Falls Township police are warning of a fake officer who pulled over a woman early Saturday morning.

Police are seeking the public's help to identify the man they say impersonated an officer and stopped a 31-year-old woman as she left the Wawa on West Trenton Avenue near Pine Grove Road in Morrisville.

Police said the man was driving a black or blue SUV with interior blue and red lights at the dashboard. The man is described as 5 foot 9 inches tall with a thin build, in his 30s, and wearing a gold badge and carrying a flashlight. He was clean shaven, wearing dark pants and a plain dark uniform, without an exterior vest.

Anyone concerned about the legitimacy of a traffic stop is reminded to pull into a well lit area and call 911 to verify same.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the assigned investigator, Detective Christopher Iacono at 267-979-0481, via email at c.iacono@fallstwppd.com, or anonymously at tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Police impersonator pulls over woman in Falls Township