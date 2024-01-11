Fake cop sexually assaults woman during ‘search’ and tries to kidnap her, CA cops say

A man pretending to be a cop was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman during a fake search, California police said.

On Dec. 27, Martin Lopez, 55, went up to a woman at her car after she left a restaurant in Long Beach and showed her a badge, posing as a police officer, according to a Jan. 9 news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Lopez then told the woman he needed to “search” her but instead is accused of sexually assaulting her, police said.

Lopez tried to “command” the woman to get in his car but wasn’t successful, officers said.

That’s when someone who saw the incident confronted Lopez, which caused him to flee, police said.

“We urge anyone who may have also been a victim of this suspect to please come forward and we stand ready to assist the District Attorney in the prosecution of this case,” Long Beach Chief of Police Wally Hebeish said in the release.

On Jan. 4, Lopez was arrested on kidnapping, sexual battery and robbery charges, with his bail set at $2.41 million, the release said.

If convicted, Lopez could face a maximum sentence of 77 years to life in prison, police said.

Lopez is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 562-570-7368, officers said.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

