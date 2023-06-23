Fake cop tried pulling over a real cop, Michigan sheriff says. Now he’s going to jail

A fake cop tried to pull over a real cop earlier this year, and now the impersonator is going to jail, according to authorities in Michigan.

The real cop was an off-duty Waterford Township officer who called for help shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, April 3, according to a news release from the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.

She reported that someone in a silver BMW with flashing red and blue lights “positioned his vehicle behind hers in an attempt to conduct a traffic stop” in Rochester Hills, the sheriff’s office reported.

The “phony cop” then passed the real officer, authorities said, “and she followed him to confront him.”

She identified herself as an officer and asked the man for his identification, the sheriff’s office said. The 18-year-old Macomb Township man said he was a Detroit police officer and could get proof from his car.

But when the man got back to his car, he began driving away, according to the release shared on Facebook.

The real police officer followed the man to a Shelby Township trailer park but lost sight of him, authorities said. Deputies later found the man switching the silver BMW’s license plate with a license plate from another BMW he owned.

The man tried to run away but was later caught and arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

He was charged with impersonating a public officer and released on a $5,000 bond.

“Karma bites,” authorities said.

On June 22, the man was sentenced to one year of jail, court records show.

Rochester Hills is about 30 miles north of downtown Detroit.

Fake cop with badge and blue lights pulls over woman leaving Wawa, Pennsylvania cops say

Man posing as cop had his toddler, fake badges and drugs in car, Florida police say

Fake cop tries to pull over a real cop, Michigan sheriff says. ‘Karma bites’