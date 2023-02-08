After fake cops attempt to pull people over, Dallas police have tips for drivers

Dallas police told drivers Tuesday that if they think someone is trying to pull them over who isn’t a police officer, they should call 911, turn on their hazard lights and drive the speed limit while waiting for a dispatcher to tell them if the person who has red and blue lights turned on is actually a cop.

The advice comes after three confirmed incidents this year of people being pulled over by someone pretending to be law enforcement.

On Jan. 14, Dallas police said they were called around 10 p.m. to the 2700 block of Elm Street after someone said a man was showing a badge and identifying himself as a police officer. They arrested 59-year-old Douglas Henshell on a charge of impersonating a public servant.

Five days later, on Jan. 19, police said they arrested a 22-year-old man, Adolofo Bonilla-Centeno, after he tried to use red, white and blue lights on his vehicle to pull someone over. He wasn’t successful and was found and taken into custody.

Then on Feb. 4, a man got away after unsuccessfully trying to conduct a traffic stop using red, white and blue lights on his vehicle. Police are still investigating that incident and trying to identify a suspect.

In recent incidents, the vehicles were personal, unmarked cars using their lights to cut through traffic and attempt to pull people over, according to police.

Police said if drivers find themselves in a situation where they think someone may be trying to impersonate a police officer, they should stay calm and call 911. It’s OK to ask for confirmation to be safe.

Turn on your hazard lights, drive the speed limit and tell the 911 dispatcher you think someone who is trying to pull you over in an unmarked car may not actually be a police officer. If you don’t have a cell phone, drive to a well-lit, busy area like the parking lot of a grocery store.

Don’t stop or get out of your vehicle until you get confirmation from the dispatcher that you’re being pulled over by a real law enforcement officer. If they can’t confirm it, stay on the line and ask for police assistance while driving to a safe place, like a police department. If you witness anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to contact police and make a report.

Impersonating a public servant, as in the examples of recent incidents provided by Dallas police, is a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.