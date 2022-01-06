Fake COVID testing sites are popping up across the US, officials warn. How to spot one

The demand for COVID-19 testing has surged in recent weeks as the highly contagious omicron variant drives cases across the U.S. With it comes new warnings from state and federal officials who are urging consumers to be careful about where they get tested.

Reports of unauthorized “pop-up” testing sites have officials sounding the alarm about scammers taking advantage of the pandemic to get to people’s money and personal information.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker recently called on his state’s Attorney General’s office to investigate what he called “fly by night” testing sites, according to WLS.

“We intend to make sure that those operations are no longer doing to customers and patients what they have been doing,” he said at a Jan. 4 news briefing, the news station reported.

The phony test sites, which typically ask for payment upfront and don’t return test results in a timely manner, if at all, have prompted similar warnings from consumer watchdog groups like the Better Business Bureau.

“Signs on the freeway (read), ‘COVID Tests, come on in,’ ” Dan Parsons, president of BBB Metropolitan Houston & South Texas, told KTRK. “You know who is behind this? Some guy who just set up a tent. We’ve actually seen examples of that where they literally go in, take your swab, and throw it away in the garbage.”

The watchdog agency has warned of another risk after reports of staff imposters at a Florida testing site, who tried stealing personal information while handing out swab kits to people waiting in line, WFLA reported.

Similar ruses have been reported to the BBB’s ScamTracker in recent days, including one instance where an Illinois woman said she used her driver’s license number and insurance information to book an appointment for a COVID-19 test. She arrived to the supposed “testing site” and waited for nearly an hour, only to realize the “doors were locked and had a ‘closed’ sign.”

How to spot a fake COVID-19 testing site

So what are the tell-tale signs of a rogue testing site?

Story continues

“If someone is asking for personal information, credit card information or asking you to pay, that might be a tip off to the rip off,” Steve Bernas, president of BBB of Chicago & Northern Illinois, told WLS.

To protect yourself from being scammed, the BBB advises talking with your doctor about COVID-19 testing and where to find a legitimate testing clinic.

Avoid sharing sensitive information with strangers, the watchdog group warned, and don’t be afraid to ask for credentials.

Test providers should also be able to answer questions about whether the test is FDA-authorized and which laboratory will process your results.

Watch out for COVID testing scams and price gouging as demand surges, officials warn

Confused by CDC’s guidance on testing during isolation? You’re not alone, experts say

NC police chief accused of telling cops how to get fake vaccine cards. He’s suspended