Fake DEA agents attack man, force him into his car and drive away, New York cops say

A pair of armed men who identified themselves as DEA agents beat a man, forced him into his own car and drove off in New York City, police say.

Authorities are searching for the two fake DEA agents who were seen on surveillance footage during the Aug. 10 incident, NYPD Crime Stoppers wrote Sept. 9 on Twitter.

The impersonators approached the 31-year-old man with a gun around 3 a.m. in Queens, an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement provided to McClatchy News.

They beat the man with their guns and threw punches before covering his head and shoving him into his own car, according to the statement. The duo then stole the victim’s wallet containing $1,700, his cellphone and his credit card.

The impersonators dumped the victim in the middle of the street before fleeing in the man’s car, the NYPD said.

The man was left with cuts and bruises as a result of the attack and was taken to a nearby hospital for medical care, according to authorities.

Footage shared by the NYPD shows the two men inside an elevator wearing face masks.

The department is calling on anyone who may have information regarding the impersonators to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Fake cop mistakenly pulls over real cop and gets arrested, Colorado police say

Man robs date at gunpoint and steals her car after meeting on dating app, SC cops say

Accused rapist posing as priest targets women at bus stops, Georgia cops say

Fake US Marshals invaded home and beat two people with baseball bat, Arizona cops say