Fake deliveryman pulls out gun and tries to break into Connecticut home, video shows

A man pretending to deliver a package pulled out a handgun and tried pushing his way into a Connecticut home, a Ring doorbell video shows.

Now police are searching for the fake deliveryman after the incident in East Haven the morning of April 14, according to a news release from the East Haven Police Department.

The man, who’s wearing a black shirt and orange vest, walks up to the home’s porch holding what appears to be a brown paper package and knocks on the door, video of the event shows.

When the homeowner opens the door, the man says “this is for you” before pulling out a gun and trying to enter the house, according to the video.

The homeowner immediately pushes the man, causing him to stumble backward and flee toward a white truck parked in front of the residence.

The man is seen getting in the back seat of the vehicle before it drives off with another individual apparently in the driver’s seat, according to the Ring footage.

Anyone with information on attempted armed robbery and home invasion, including the whereabouts of the man and the getaway vehicle, should call investigators at 203-468-3820, police said.

East Haven is about 40 miles southwest of Hartford.

