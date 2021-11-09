‘Fake dentist’ saw dozens of patients over a year before arrest, Oklahoma officials say

An Oklahoma man unlicensed to practice dentistry — and who attended dental school for just three days — treated dozens of patients at his office in Broken Arrow for over a year, officials told news outlets.

Following his recent arrest, Tulsa County court records show Mansoor Magbool Bhatti is facing 20 counts of practicing dentistry without a license.

Bhatti’s arrest comes after a monthslong investigation by the Oklahoma Board of Dentistry, KOKI reported.

The board received a tip in June from one of Bhatti’s patients, the outlet reported. The patient was sorting out a billing issue following an appointment when their insurance provider discovered they had no record of Bhatti.

Though Bhatti was once enrolled in dental school at the University of Tennessee, he only attended for three days and never completed his degree, officials told KOTV.

Still, to the average person, Bhatti might appear totally legitimate. As of Tuesday, Nov. 9, his name still appears on a number of health care websites, alongside bogus credentials.

In some pictures, Bhatti is seen sporting a white coat stitched with his name and titles he never earned, including dentist and oral surgeon, KOTV reported.

The state Board of Dentistry launched an investigation immediately after the complaint from Bhatti’s patient arrived, executive director Susan Rogers told KTUL.

“This is a fake dentist,” Rogers said. “And I always say it that way because this is someone who’s not been to school, has never been licensed, and is portraying themselves as an oral, maxillofacial surgeon.”

Over the summer, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs sent an undercover agent to Bhatti’s office, and Bhatti diagnosed them with TMJ, the station reported. The agent returned for a second appointment for further assessment and an ultrasound treatment.

Agents searched the office about a week later and seized patient records showing he treated patients without a license — but Rogers told KTUL that not all of Bhatti’s patients are accounted for in those records.

“We believe there’s other victims out there that are unaware that he was not a licensed dentist at all,” Rogers told KTUL.

According to the board, Bhatti treated more than 50 patients between May 2020 and July 2021, KOTV reported.

