Fake doctor told his victim he saw gynecology patients at his South Beach condo, cops say

David J. Neal
·2 min read

A man posing as a cosmetic surgeon and gynecologist working out of his Lincoln Road condominium drugged and raped a woman who believed herself to be a patient, Miami Beach police say.

And she wasn’t the only woman to accuse Brody Moazzeni of a terrifying, violent act for which he was arrested Wednesday.

The second woman said that on Tuesday at Bally Total Fitness, Moazzeni, who had been harassing her, finished an assault of screams and chest bumps by slapping her phone out of her hand and throwing coffee at her.

Moazzeni, 35, has been charged with sexual battery, practicing medicine without a license, dispensing drugs without a license, withholding information in a controlled substance request, forging or counterfeiting private labels, and battery. His bond is $42,500.

Examinations failed, fraudulent and invasive?

An arrest report says that medical certificates from various schools were on the walls of the apartment Moazzeni rented at Decoplage, 100 Lincoln Rd. He told police that he printed the certificates after making them online. Same with the Mount Sinai pay stub he used to rent the apartment.

He graduated from medical school in Antigua, Moazzeni told police, but failed tests that would’ve allowed him to gain his license in the United States. But, the report says he told police, he made money by seeing patients who came to him by word-of-mouth.

The woman he saw on Jan. 21 said she met Moazzeni through a mutual acquaintance.

The arrest report said Moazzeni claimed that he was a cosmetic surgeon and gynecologist who did vaginal rejuvenations. He gave her injections in her face, arms and legs, and then, the report said, he “inserted a metal object into the victim’s vagina and told her she didn’t need it.”

When she had a reaction to the injections, the report said, Moazzeni said she could spend the night to allow the swelling to go down. He also “administered what the victim believed to be an unknown drug which made her lose her inhibitions.”

She said Moazzeni raped her. Moazzeni said that they had consensual sex and that she used the metal object on herself.

Police said Moazzeni got his controlled substances through the Internet.

Belligerence and battery at Bally’s?

The arrest report doesn’t detail how Moazzeni and the other woman met or the extent of their interaction before Tuesday night. She told police that Moazzeni had harassed her through her phone and had left things at her front door while showing up unannounced.

She told police that around 10 p.m. Tuesday, she was working out at Bally’s, 1259 Washington Ave., when Moazzeni approached from behind, screaming names at her and bumping her with his chest. He kept screaming at her as she left.

She started to record the encounter. Moazzeni slapped her smartphone out of her hand, a move that the report says didn’t prevent her from capturing on video his coffee throw.

Clinical trials in Kendall for addiction and diabetes drugs were fraudulent, feds say

DCF employee and her husband charged with sexually battering a 13-year-old girl, cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * Europe approved Johnson & Johnson's single dose COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for the first shots to be delivered in a month. * French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday that French health authorities see no reason to suspend the use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations. * Hungary said it was paying the equivalent of about $37.50 per dose for Chinese company Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine and $9.95 per dose for the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine.

  • U.N. Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint

    The U.N. Security Council agreed on a statement on Wednesday that condemns violence against Myanmar protesters and urges military restraint, diplomats said, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup and threatening possible further action due to opposition by China, Russia, India and Vietnam. Myanmar has been in crisis since the army ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in a Feb. 1 coup, detained her and officials of her National League for Democracy party and set up a ruling junta of generals. "The Security Council strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protestors, including against women, youth and children," according to the agreed statement, seen by Reuters.

  • Emily Ratajkowski Announces the Birth of Her First Child and Shares First Photo of Them

    Emrata chose a really unique name for her little one.

  • Romania pauses use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch

    Romanian authorities have temporarily stopped vaccinating people with one batch of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as an "extreme precaution" while deaths in Italy are investigated, but are continuing to use other doses from the company, a health agency said on Thursday. Italian health authorities have ordered the withdrawal of a batch of AstraZeneca's vaccine following the deaths of two men in Sicily who were recently inoculated, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

  • New Jersey State Police's first 100 years characterized by racial prejudice

    New Jersey state troopers salute before an NFL football game. AP Photo/Adam HungerThe New Jersey State Police, founded 100 years ago, was created to counter the influence of the state’s rising populations of African Americans and immigrants, whom white residents feared. My research into the agency’s culture found that the agency emerged as the result of a seven-year campaign by the state’s Chamber of Commerce to replace rural police and county sheriffs with a statewide professional force. A key element of the chamber’s effort was a 225-page report, issued in 1917, written by Paul Garrett, a well-known businessman, whose reputation helped boost the idea for a state police agency. Garrett’s writing focused on what he called the “foreign problem” in 13 of the state’s 21 counties, which was how he described crimes allegedly committed by African American and foreign-born residents in these communities. The report contained stark racial and ethnic epithets and stereotypes, including claims that “negroes come from the South to this place for the summer and give much annoyance,” and “foreigners should be given full freedom so long as they are law abiding. But the many instances of rape and robbery and assault and battery due to them would indicate that the problem has not yet been adequately solved.” Garrett also praised the nation’s first modern state police force, in Pennsylvania, for its “military and physical prowess” at controlling the nonwhite population, including their ability to “shoot down a n—r a mile off.” Military origins When the New Jersey legislature created the state police in 1921, it did not replace other law enforcement agencies, but was clearly intended to be a model for other New Jersey police departments. From the beginning, the agency’s superintendent, a career military officer named H. Norman Schwarzkopf Sr., took pains to promote the new agency to the public. In radio speeches, newspaper interviews and eye-catching photo spreads in magazines, he promised the state police would have “a steady and impartial line of conduct in the discharge of its duty … cleanly, sober and orderly habits and … a respectful bearing to all classes.” But the police force’s internal publication, The Triangle, told a different story. In a 1924 dispatch called “We Must Have a Little Fun,” an unnamed trooper wrote: “It has been found out that some of the men stationed at Haddon Heights are carrying shotguns with # 2 Buck, hunting for ‘colored gentlemen.’ Corporal Wilson has asked that we make application for some rubber sling shots.” Racist tendencies A year later, The Triangle reported on an encounter in which a Black man had shot at a trooper, injuring the policeman’s hand, before being shot dead himself: “A call came in that Trooper Simpson had killed a man in a pistol duel. … Corporal Sperling, talking to Sergeant Hoch with all seriousness, said ‘Can you beat that, I wish the men would pick some other day outside of Saturday afternoon to a kill a n—r.’” The public, however, was told something else. Schwarzkopf honored Trooper Simpson for his heroism, noting in messages published in newspapers across the United States that the trooper worked the rest of his shift despite his injury. There were other racially controversial incidents, including a trooper in 1937 shooting and nearly killing a Black teenager for joyriding – something not then viewed as a real crime. In the 1950s, documents show, troopers paid particular attention to conducting traffic stops on migrant workers, who were often African Americans or Puerto Ricans. Paul McLemore, right, graduated in 1961 as the first Black trooper in the New Jersey State Police. New Jersey State Police A toxic work environment The first African American trooper didn’t join the New Jersey State Police until 1961. That man, Paul Dean McLemore, years later told legislators his white colleagues had hung flyers around the workplace referring to African Americans as “porch monkeys, coons, and saucer lips.” Another African American trooper, Isiah Cherry, who started in 1967, told the author of a history of the state police about when another trooper brought his son to the police barracks. The son looked at Cherry and said, “Daddy, there goes a n—r.” Rather than calling out the racist slur, the father replied, “Yeah, but he’s a good one.” In July 1967, police beat up and arrested a Black taxi driver, sparking a race riot in the state’s most populous city, Newark, in a year when race riots spread across the country. A Newark police officer, a city firefighter and 24 citizens were killed in the violence. The following year, a state commission seeking to prevent future unrest reported that during the Newark riots, state police troopers had singled out African Americans for violence and purposely vandalized businesses with window signs indicating they were owned by African Americans. In more recent years, McLemore has recalled how excited the white troopers were to go to Newark, in one interview recounting that “The guys with me were just ecstatic, like they were going off to war.” He has described how witnessing “the atrocities bestowed on our people” – meaning Black Americans – by the state police, made him realize that he “was on the wrong team.” Yet, when McLemore spoke out about racism immediately in the wake of the riots, the state police demoted him from detective to clerical worker, and relegated him to an overnight shift filing paperwork. In 1976, he resigned and – after graduating from college and law school – became a civil rights attorney and a judge. As McLemore was leaving the force, the state entered into a federal consent decree alleging the agency had engaged in racially discriminatory hiring practices. Federal supervision of state police hiring in New Jersey lasted 17 years, until 1992. Countering racism In 1989, the Middlesex County Public Defender’s Office identified “a high percentage of black, out-of-state motorists … being stopped on the New Jersey Turnpike by the State Police.” At that time, the New Jersey State Police were involved in Operation Pipeline, a U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency program intended to reduce drug trafficking. The prosecutor’s scrutiny began a years-long series of investigations and lawsuits alleging various racist practices in New Jersey State Police operations. A state court in 1996 concluded that the state police had a “de facto policy … of targeting blacks for investigation and arrest, violating people’s constitutional rights. In 1998, two troopers shot at a van carrying three Black men and a Hispanic man, wounding three. The officers claimed their shooting was justified in self-defense, later pleaded guilty to official misconduct and providing false information about the encounter. That shooting, along with other incidents and allegations, sparked a federal civil rights investigation. One of the revelations from that inquiry was that internal police documents declared that motorists who appeared to be Black or Hispanic could be considered suspicious if they were staring ”straight ahead while driving,“ or carrying "maps, newspapers and toll tickets,” or had sleeping “passengers in the back seat” – or even if they engaged troopers in “friendly dialogue” during traffic stops. In 1999, the police agreed to another federal consent decree alleging racist policing practices, especially with traffic stops. When the decree was announced, the state’s attorney general publicly acknowledged that racial profiling “is real – not imagined.” Originally intended to last five years, the order stayed in effect until 2009. But eight years later, in 2017, the state police made President Donald Trump – who espoused white supremacist views and beliefs and encouraged police to treat citizens violently – an honorary trooper, complete with an actual badge number, 45. A badge number is normally restricted only to officers who have completed the state’s police academy – and was not given to any other presidents or politicians. And in June 2020, amid national outcry about racist police violence, a white trooper shot and killed an unarmed Black motorist. The trooper’s actions are still under investigation. [The Conversation’s Politics + Society editors pick need-to-know stories. Sign up for Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: W. Carsten Andresen, St. Edward's University. Read more:What the policing response to the KKK in the 1960s can teach about dismantling white supremacist groups todayWhy police unions are not part of the American labor movement From 1999-2001, W. Carsten Andresen received funding from the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General to research the New Jersey State Police for the following two projects: (1) an evaluation of their MVR video units in fall 1999 and spring 2000 and (2) an evaluation of troopers on patrol and the New Jersey State Police (Dr. George L. Kelling, my dissertation advisor, received a larger grant from New Jersey to study the state police). As of the summer of 2020, W. Carsten Andresen has shared research with various legislators and LGBTQ+ organizations throughout the United States: these individuals and organizations are trying to pass legislation to outlaw the gay and trans panic defense. This does not impact his current article, but he thought he would disclose it just to be on the safe side.

  • Independent review criticizes Los Angeles police for handling of George Floyd protests

    Los Angeles Police Department commanders planned poorly for violent protests and looting that broke out following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, leading to a chaotic and inadequate response, an independent review said on Thursday. The review, commissioned by city leaders following nationwide demonstrations and rioting last year, was released as the trial opens in Minneapolis for Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with killing Floyd on May 25, 2020.

  • Chevron Is in Good Shape Even if Oil Crashes

    The big oil company weathered the pandemic better than its rivals because it came into 2020 focused on controlling its debt and cutting costs.

  • Wells Fargo to end its Abbot Downing wealth management brand for the ultra-rich

    The well-known brand was announced in 2011 to combine multiple Wells Fargo units that catered to very wealthy clients

  • Groping allegations against Cuomo referred to Albany Police

    A lawyer for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday that she reported a groping allegation to local law enforcement after the woman involved declined to press charges, AP reports.The state of play: This is the sixth sexual harassment allegation against the governor. News of the referral to the Albany Police Department comes hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio joined 59 state lawmakers in calling for Cuomo's resignation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Cuomo's acting counsel Beth Garvey said in a statement to the police that she advised the woman who made the allegations to contact the police, per state policy.“In this case the person is represented by counsel and when counsel confirmed the client did not want to make a report, the state notified the police department and gave them the attorney’s information,” Garvey said.What to watch: Cuomo, who denies the inappropriate behavior but publicly apologized for making anyone feel uncomfortable, has said he has no plans to resign. He has urged the public to consider the outcome of a pending investigation of his conduct by state Attorney General Letitia James.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Here's your chance to own an ultra-rare Michigan-built 2014 Falcon F7 supercar

    Exotic supercars are generally uncommon at best, but the Falcon F7 is rarer than most. Jeff Lemke formed Falcon Motorsports in 2009 to give power-hungry enthusiasts an American alternative to European supercars. Headquartered between Flint and Detroit in Michigan, the company explained it created the F7 in the messy aftermath of a crippling global recession by leveraging the Wolverine State's vast pool of talent.

  • ‘A poor black guy wasn’t worth their time’: Man sues Hertz car rental over receipt that cleared him of murder in 2011 Michigan shooting

    Herbert Alford, 47, is suing Hertz for taking seven-years to produce the receipt that proved his innocence in a fatal shooting in Michigan in 2011, warning corporate giants against ‘racial bias’

  • Only on AP: Italian doctor a chronic COVID patient

    Dr. Gabriella Formenti had been working as a general practitioner in Italy for almost 40 years until she got COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 - and almost died. (March 11)

  • Dad secretly films 8-year-old as she belts ‘Girl on Fire’ while cleaning the pool

    “You’re the best singer-slash-pool cleaner ever,” Dad, Tom Coverly, tells his daughter, Anni, when she sees he’s been filming her passionate Alicia Keys cover.

  • Father gets 212 years in prison for scheme that killed his autistic sons for life insurance

    A federal judge in California called Ali Elmezayen "nothing more than a greedy and brutal killer" during sentencing for the "evil and diabolical" plot.

  • The Warning Signs of a Trauma Bonding Relationship That You Need to Know About

    Here's how to tell if you're in this toxic, addictive relationship — and how to break the cycle.

  • Why Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles' Romance Makes Perfect Sense

    Harry Styles finds girlfriend Olivia Wilde immensely talented. She thinks his feminism is sexy. And those are just two reasons why the pair's budding romance is headed in the right direction.

  • Mother of 11-Year-Old With Autism Files Lawsuit Against School District, Police, Over Son's Arrest

    The mother of an 11-year-old boy with autism has filed a lawsuit against the Douglas County school district over a 2020 arrest of her son at school.

  • Lawsuit challenges new admissions policy at elite Va. school

    A conservative legal group sued a northern Virginia school district Wednesday, alleging that its efforts to draw more Black and Hispanic students to a selective public high school end up discriminating against Asian Americans. The Pacific Legal Foundation's lawsuit against the Fairfax County school board was prompted by the school system's decision to overhaul the admissions process at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. The student body is 70% Asian American, with minuscule numbers of Black and Hispanic students.

  • Ex-Army officer guilty in 'Fatal Vision' case seeks release

    A former Army captain serving life prison sentences for the 1970 murders of his pregnant wife and two young children at a North Carolina base wants to leave federal prison due to his deteriorating health during the coronavirus pandemic. Lawyers for Jeffrey MacDonald are expected to make their case Thursday before a judge at the Raleigh courthouse.

  • The stock market is behaving in mysterious ways — is it bullish, bearish or something else?

    The Dow has hit record highs for three days, up about 1,400 points in the past four trading days to over 32,000. No other major index has followed along, although the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Russell 2000 (RUT) are not far away from new all-time highs of their own. It probably depends on the situation, but there is an old saying that when the generals are leading the advance, it’s not a good sign for the stock market.