Fake ‘doctor’ treated thousands, including cancer patients, California officials say

A man posing as a doctor at a California clinic treated thousands of people, including cancer patients, for years, prosecutors reported.

Stephan Gevorkian, 44, of Studio City, faces charges of practicing medicine without a license, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities are seeking additional possible victims, the release said.

“Criminal charges by their very nature are unproven accusations,” Justin E. Sterling, Gevorkian’s attorney, told McClatchy News. “It’s important to acknowledge that what is thought to be known or understood early on is not always the case in the end. Mr. Gevorkian is complying with all orders of the court and looks forward to vigorously defending himself against these allegations.”

Gevorkian consulted with patients at Pathways Medical in North Hollywood, which “conducts blood tests on patients, advises them on treatments and offers treatment for serious conditions including cancer and viral infections,” prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Gevorkian “owns and operates” the business.

In November, an undercover investigator visited the clinic and met with Gevorkian, who did not properly address abnormal hormone levels that could indicate serious illness, the release said.

“Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician,” District Attorney George Gascon said.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call 213-257-2465.

