Fake doctors, misleading claims drive OxyContin China sales

A man rides a bicycle past the entrance gate of a Mundipharma facility in an industrial park on the outskirts of Beijing, China on Sept. 27, 2019. As the Sackler's U.S. empire collapses, Mundipharma, which is also owned by the family, is using the same tactics to sell opioids in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

SHANGHAI (AP) — OxyContin is a dying business in the United States. Purdue Pharma, owned by the billionaire Sackler family, is collapsing under an avalanche of lawsuits that accuse the company of using false claims to push its blockbuster painkiller in the U.S., profiting as an unsuspecting nation slipped into a devastating drug crisis.

Meanwhile, another company owned by the family in China has been promoting OxyContin with the same tactics Purdue was forced to abandon in the U.S. as opioid overdose deaths soared, according to interviews with four current and former employees and more than 3,300 pages of training and marketing material obtained by the Associated Press.

____

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Associated Press, supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, is investigating the global spread of opioids and its consequences.

____

The documents and interviews indicate that representatives from the Sacklers’ Chinese affiliate, Mundipharma, tell doctors that time-release painkillers like OxyContin are less addictive than other opioids—the same pitch Purdue admitted was false in U.S. court more than a decade ago. Mundipharma has pushed ever larger doses of opioids, even as it became clear that higher doses present higher risks, and represented the drug as safe for chronic pain, according the interviews and documents.

Thousands of lawsuits in the United States against Purdue say claims like these wrongly convinced a generation of doctors that opioids were safer and less addictive than everyone had long thought, contributing to the deaths of more than 400,000 Americans to opioid overdoses and helping drive millions more into addiction. Purdue, which declared bankruptcy in September, has denied those allegations.

As the backlash against opioids in the U.S. grew, sales fell and the Sacklers trained their sights on the global market. In China, Mundipharma managers tried to boost profits by requiring sales representatives to copy patients’ private medical records without consent, in apparent violation of Chinese law, current and former employees told AP. Former reps also said they sometimes disguised themselves as medical staff, putting on white doctor’s coats and lying about their identity to visit patients in the hospital. As in the U.S., marketing materials in China made claims about OxyContin’s safety and effectiveness based on company-funded studies and outdated data that has been debunked.

Mundipharma said it was taking immediate action to investigate the allegations uncovered by AP. In a statement, the company said it has rigorous policies in place “to ensure that our medicines are marketed responsibly and in accordance with China’s strict regulatory framework governing analgesics.”

Purdue said Mundipharma is an independent entity, operating in a different country, under different laws and regulations. Representatives of the Sackler family did not respond to detailed requests for comment.

Today, Mundipharma is a bargaining chip in negotiations to settle sweeping U.S. litigation. The Sackler family agreed to cede ownership of Purdue but wants to keep Mundipharma for now to sell OxyContin abroad. They have discussed eventually selling Mundipharma to fund the family’s contribution to a settlement in the U.S.

Mundipharma has promoted OxyContin in questionable ways in other countries, including Italy and Australia. But the company has particularly high hopes for China, where it has said it wants sales to surpass those in the U.S. by 2025.

China today does not suffer from widespread abuse of opioid painkillers. Strict rules mean OxyContin is not available at pharmacies and can only be prescribed by specially certified doctors. Some believe those regulations, along with China’s painful history with opium, have inoculated it against a U.S.-style outbreak. But others worry that China will also see rising abuse as the same questionable messages that were spread in the U.S. about the safety of opioid painkillers take root.

“Why am I afraid of a drug epidemic?” said Dr. Yu Buwei, director of anesthesiology at Shanghai’s Ruijin Hospital. “If our doctors can’t stand temptation and want to make tens or hundreds of thousands of yuan a month, it is easy to be manipulated by other people.”