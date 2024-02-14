Fake elector cooperating with government takes stand: Thought we were doing the right thing

LANSING — The lone individual to reach a cooperation agreement in Michigan's fake elector case said in court Wednesday that the group of Republicans who attempted to deliver the state's electoral votes to former President Donald Trump despite his election loss in 2020 thought they were doing the right thing.

James Renner, who had his case dropped in October after agreeing to cooperate with Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, took the stand as the preliminary examinations for six of the individuals charged with a series of forgery- and election-related felonies continued Wednesday. At the conclusion of the preliminary examination hearings, Ingham County 54A District Judge Kristen Simmons will determine whether there is enough evidence to send the group to a jury trial.

Renner was one of the 16 people to sign documents attempting to give the state's electoral votes to Trump, despite his 2020 election loss in Michigan by around 154,000 votes to President Joe Biden. During his testimony, Renner explained how he was contacted to attend the meeting where the documents were signed, and the rationale he and others were given. Later, he detailed how the group was denied entry into the Michigan Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, when they attempted to deliver the false documents.

At that time, Democratic electors were casting electoral votes for Biden.

“The purpose was to present the slate of candidates," Renner, 77, said. "We were told the representatives and senators had the ability to select our candidates against the Democratic candidates.”

James Renner testifies in Ingham County's 54A District Court on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Lansing, Mich. Renner was initially among those charged with election-related felonies for attempting to case a fake slate of electoral votes after the 2020 election but had charges dropped after reaching a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

Renner later testified the group was also told the documents needed to be signed in the event that legal action or a recount ended up flipping Michigan's election results for Trump. The Trump campaign and other allies saw numerous election lawsuits tossed, and no formal recount of the 2020 in Michigan ended up taking place.

“There (was) so much going on at the time, I don’t know if it was pending, hoped for, or turned down. The idea was if there was a successful recount, we would not have to meet again,” Renner said. He recalled concerns about absentee ballot counting at what is now called the Huntington Center in Detroit.

A series of more than 250 audits conducted in Michigan affirmed the 2020 election results, election officials announced in 2021.

During cross examination, Renner said the group was told what they were doing was an "appropriate process," although he couldn't identify who exactly informed the group. In previous testimony, witnesses have said attorneys for Trump's campaign were guiding the group.

“The individuals were all attempting to do the right thing as far as they knew what was the right thing," he said. "Did I pick up on any illegal activity, or (if) any charges could be placed against us? No. We were told this was an appropriate process.”

When defense attorney Mary Chartier asked again if Renner believed it was an appropriate process, Renner replied "Yes. I believed what we were being told by the individuals at the meeting who were representing themselves as appropriate leaders.”

Chartier continued to ask questions where Renner would reiterate he didn't think he was doing anything illegal by signing the documents. Throughout the preliminary examinations, defense attorneys have argued their clients were concerned about election results and did not believe they were doing anything illegal.

“If you had thought that a crime was being committed, in terms of signing your name, you would have never agreed to go to that meeting?" Chartier asked.

“That is accurate, absolutely," Renner replied. “I would’ve challenged it. My background is enforcing the law, not breaking the law. I brought up my family that way, we respect the law. If I had knowingly been told this was a questionable process, I would’ve raised my hand and said ‘hmm, no.’ But the opposite happened.”

Renner was on the stand for slightly more than an hour and a half Wednesday. The preliminary examination is slated to continue through Wednesday afternoon, when the government will call its last witness. It's unclear if defense attorneys will begin calling witnesses Wednesday or if Simmons will schedule additional dates.

Renner, to date, is the only individual initially charged to have reached a cooperation agreement with prosecutors. In return for agreeing to work with prosecutors, Renner had all his felony charges dropped. Legal experts previously speculated Renner’s so-called “flip” could lead to others taking agreement deals of their own, but so far, that hasn’t happened.

Hawaii document comes into focus

Garett Koger, an Okemos attorney representing Kathy Berden, was joined by the other defendants’ lawyers in asking that the electoral certificate from Hawaii for the 1960 presidential election be introduced as an exhibit. Koger said the exhibit shows there was no criminal intent by the defendants because what happened in Hawaii – where Republican candidate Richard Nixon was first thought to have won the state’s electoral votes but it was later determined that Democrat John F. Kennedy had won – was the inspiration for what was attempted in Michigan.

But Assistant Attorney General Kahla Crino said the Hawaii and Michigan situations are so different that “it is not possible for the 1960 Hawaii certificate … to negate anyone’s intent” in the current case. Most notably, a recount was done in Hawaii, but no recount was requested in Michigan, Crino said. Unlike Michigan, the outcome in Hawaii was a narrow one, and the Republican and Democratic electoral candidates met together during a recount that ultimately showed Kennedy had won by 115 votes, she said.

“We do not dispute that this became inspiration for a multi-state criminal conspiracy that was absolutely linked to the Trump campaign," Crino said. “But inspiration for how to steal an election is not the same as legal precedent," she added, arguing that the Hawaii certificate is not relevant evidence in the Michigan case.

Simmons said she doesn’t think it’s necessary to see the actual certificate from Hawaii, but she will take judicial notice of it. She said the Michigan and Hawaii situations are different, but not so different that laypeople without legal training might not have relied, in part, on what happened in Hawaii. Therefore, what happened in Hawaii could be relevant to the question of whether defendants in the Michigan case had criminal intent, the judge said.

Preliminary hearings are set to begin for the others charged in the fake elector probe in mid-April. A separate hearing is scheduled Friday for Timothy King, who was also charged, after his attorney requested a forensic status review.

Besides Renner, all those charged have pleaded not guilty.

The group, which includes former and current state and national Republican officials, faces felony charges including forgery-related ones each punishable by up to 14 years in prison and election law forgery charges each punishable by up to five years in prison.

There is no jury present for a preliminary examination. The standard of evidence is also lower in a preliminary examination — unlike in a trial where prosecutors have to prove the charge "beyond a reasonable doubt," a judge at a preliminary examination has to determine whether there is probable cause to uphold charges.

