Fake electors, Trump attorneys surrender in Trump Georgia case

More defendants charged alongside former President Trump in Georgia are surrendering, including two of the three indicted fake electors and two Trump attorneys.

David Shafer and Cathy Latham, both of whom signed documents purporting to be Georgia’s valid 2020 presidential electors, were booked early Wednesday morning before being released, jail records show.

Ray Smith, a Georgia-based attorney who worked for Trump following the election, and Kenneth Chesebro, an attorney who helped devise the fake elector scheme, also surrendered on Wednesday, according to the booking records.

Six of the 19 co-defendants charged have now surrendered. Willis has given the defendants a deadline of Friday at noon EDT to surrender.

Shafer, the former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, proceeded to make his mugshot his profile photo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

He is accused of helping organize the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting in the Georgia state capitol, at which Shafer and 15 others signed the false Electoral College documents.

Shafer is also actively attempting to move his charges to federal court. The other two co-defendants who have similarly done so are attempting to block their arrests until the matter is resolved.

Latham, who served as Coffee County’s Republican Party chair, is charged with signing the fake elector documents and over allegations she was involved in a voting system breach at an elections office in Coffee County, Ga.

The individuals joined two defendants who already surrendered. Scott Hall, who is also charged in connection with the breach, and John Eastman, a central figure in forwarding memos that spurred Trump’s pressure campaign on then-Vice President Mike Pence, surrendered on Tuesday.

Trump has said he will surrender on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.