Fake Elon Musk giveaway featured in cryptocurrency scams - U.S. FTC

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Federal Trade Commission headquarters in Washington, D.C.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Fake promised giveaways by celebrities such as Telsa CEO Elon Musk are being used by scammers to cash in on interest in cryptocurrencies, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday in noting a jump in complaints about cryptocurrency fraud since October.

In one type of scam, people are told that if they give a certain amount of crytocurrency to a "celebrity" they will get more back.

"People have reported sending more than $2 million in cryptocurrency to Elon Musk impersonators over just the past six months," the FTC said.

Musk had been a supporter of cryptocurrencies but recently knocked dogecoin by calling it "a hustle" on national television. He has also recently said that bitcoin would not be accepted to buy a Tesla because of the environmental costs associated with mining it.

Scammers also impersonate government authorities or a potential romantic partner, the FTC said.

Overall, nearly 7,000 people reported losses of more than $80 million since October, with a median loss of $1,900, the agency said. That's twelve times more reports of scams than the same period a year earlier, the agency said.

People in their 20s and 30s were the biggest victims, reporting losing much more money on investment and cryptocurrency fraud than any other type of scam. Older people, over 50, were less likely to report falling for the scams but when they did the losses were bigger, with a median loss of $3,250.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Recommended Stories

  • Market Cycle on Steroids Leaves Wall Street Guessing What’s Next

    (Bloomberg) -- Early, middle, or late? For stock investors who believe the past is prologue, it’s a mystery that matters.Wall Street wants the answer to what sounds like an easy question: how old is the bull market? That depends, of course, on what you consider its birthday. Is it the end of the financial crisis, the end of the Covid-19 rout 11 years later, or some other point in time?Roughly three camps exist. Long-lifers consider last year’s rout a hiccup, and therefore say the rally is nearing expiration. New bulls view the last 14 months as the first leg of a powerful rally just getting started. There’s also an in-between set who say that while this may be a new phase, it’s one where time is passing at warp speed.“It relates to the uniqueness of the cycle. This is not your traditional economic expansion,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “There’s still so much uncertainty that it creates a wide range of outcomes.”No question we live in interesting times. Economists are struggling to forecast the most widely followed data, missing numbers on the consumer price index and the jobs report, among others, by huge margins. At the same time, many strategists have been rushing to upgrade their year-end projections as the market runs ahead of even some of the most bullish cases.So, where in the cycle are we? Here are some views:Still EarlyWhile everything from investor euphoria to record equity issuance suggests a maturing bull market, Citigroup Inc. strategists led by Robert Buckland highlight one thing that points to it still being early: earnings.Corporate profits worldwide troughed last November amid pandemic lockdowns, meaning (by this logic) that the market is still in the first year of a recovery cycle when it comes to the bottom line. As the global economy reopens, earnings are expected to surge 36% in 2021, analyst estimates compiled by Citi show.So whatever doubts bears are casting over the 14-month equity rally, in the eyes of Buckland, the current fundamental underpinning is too strong to ignore. In fact, his team found that since 1976, there have been no years when earnings are up more than 25% and the market is down.“We would buy into any short-term dip in the markets and cyclical stocks in particular,” Buckland wrote in a note Thursday. “It’s too early to give up on the recovery trade.”Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist at Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, says the economic cycle -- which is tied to market cycles -- is also in its early stage.“Economic cycles in the past, they were much more erratic and much shorter than the past two or three that we’ve had,” meaning that this one could be a shorter one, he said. “The question is how fast does the cycle progress?”Middle PartMike Wilson at Morgan Stanley says the market’s entered the middle part of the cycle faster than normal. And with that comes a change in leadership.The firm’s chief U.S. equity strategist has in recent weeks started to pivot away from recommending early-cycle and re-opening beneficiaries -- he downgraded consumer discretionary, for instance. Instead, he recommends investors favor the reflation trade -- including financials and materials -- as well as reasonably priced growth stocks, which can be found in the health care sector and certain parts of communication services. The net effect is a tug-of-war between earnings and valuation, tepid returns over the next 12 months, and a likely 10-20% correction over the stretch should profits stand still.“This recession and recovery is unique for a number of reasons, not the least of which is its velocity, down and up,” he wrote in a note subtitled “Mid-Cycle Brings More Risk than Reward.” “The rapid recovery has us entering a mid-cycle environment only one year in, and market internals are reflecting that.”Meanwhile, Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management, says fundamentals and earnings growth start to matter more during the mid-phase of the cycle, which is what she’s starting to see now.“We have to start to think about the fact that peak stimulus and peak easing financial conditions are going to be coming into the rear-view mirror as we move throughout the year here,” she said in a phone interview. “The fundamental support for this bull market is still in place here, but we do think it’s going to come with a lot more choppiness as we head into year two and three and into the middle part of this cycle.”Late StageWhen StoneX’s Vincent Deluard considers the speed with which the S&P 500 recovered from 2020’s lows, he comes to one conclusion: the market’s still in the same pre-pandemic cycle.The massive increase in equity issuance on extraordinary valuations is “not something you’d see at a bottom,” the global macro strategist said on a recent episode of Bloomberg’s “What Goes Up” podcast. At the same time, insiders are cashing out at a rapid clip. And, at the dawn of new bull markets, there tends to be a lot of distrust on the part of retail investors. That definitely isn’t happening right now.Phil Toews, chief executive officer of asset manager Toews Corp., agrees. He’s projecting that yields will continue to move higher, which will present a challenge for equity markets. Furthermore, valuations -- which by some measures have been topping the dot-com era -- tend to be the best predictor of market moves, he said.“I wouldn’t give it two years -- I would give it maybe one year at the most,” he said. “Looking at the economy and saying the stock market is going to advance when we’re at these valuations may also be incorrect and we may see a divergence between the price of financial assets and the economy.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County jail

    Since 2008, there have been 22 in-custody deaths, Sheriff’s Office says.

  • Nuvve stock soars after plansto form JV to deploy EV charging networks, provide 'TaaS' for school buses

    Shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. shot up 13.9% in premarket trading Monday, after the commercial vehicle-to-grid technology company and Stonepeak Partners LP announced plans to form a new joint venture called Levo Mobility LLC to deploy electric vehicle charging for school buses and other commercial EV fleets. The JV will also provide transportation as a service (TaaS). Stonepeak, along with its portfolio company Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP will provide a $750 million capital commitment to Levo Mobility, which will use the money to focus initially on electrifying school buses and providing associated charging infrastructure. "Through our relationship [with Stonepeak], we plan to remove barriers that currently exist for school districts and other fleet operators to convert to electric vehicles," said Nuvve Chief Executive Gregory Poilasne. Nuvve's stock has plunged 52.1% over the past three months through Friday, while the S&P 500 has gained 6.2%. Earlier Monday, Lion Electric Co. announced an order for 260 all-electric school buses from First Student.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Aptose (APTO) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Aptose (APTO) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Discovery Spikes, Coinbase Drops, and Stocks Are Down

    Investors are looking ahead to the publication of the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy-setting meeting, on Wednesday.

  • Realogy Stock Looks Cheap as Housing Booms

    A stalwart of the old guard, the parent of Century 21, Coldwell Banker, and Sotheby’s International Realty has changed its ways to keep pace with rivals and cash in on the red-hot housing boom.

  • The 4 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make When Buying Ethereum

    Ethereum is on the rise. If you're planning to buy some of your own, here are the mistakes to avoid.

  • Bill Gates reportedly lying low in luxury California resort with $250k joining fee ahead of divorce hearing

    The tech icon has been reportedly hiding out at the Palm Desert oasis for months

  • Dodgers make it official and announce Albert Pujols signing

    The Dodgers announced on Monday they had signed former Angels slugger Albert Pujols, who will be in uniform Monday versus the Diamondbacks.

  • Dr. Death Trailer: Joshua Jackson Is a Killer Surgeon in Peacock Miniseries

    You might not guess it by looking at him, but Joshua Jackson‘s Christopher Duntsch is one of Dallas’ most dangerous residents. In the newly released trailer for Peacock’s limited series Dr. Death, Jackson (The Affair) plays the real-life neurosurgeon who began as a charismatic rising star in the Dallas medical community… until everything changed. “Patients […]

  • Brazil to receive ingredients from China for 25 million vaccine shots in coming days

    Brazil will receive ingredients from China to produce up to 25 million doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday and early next week, Health Ministry and political officials said on Monday. Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary at the Health Ministry, said the Fiocruz biomedical center will receive two lots of ingredients for 18 million AstraZeneca shots on Saturday, while Sao Paulo governor Joao Doria said the state's Butantan biomedical institute will receive ingredients for 7 million shots on May 26.

  • 7-year-old dead from apparent stab wounds in New Jersey

    A mother has been charged with murder after a 7-year-old was fatally stabbed in New Jersey.

  • Off to the the beach, Britons arrive in Portugal

    Starved of sun and sea, Britons touched down in Portugal on Monday (May 17) on the first flights since a four-month travel ban between the two countries was lifted.Matthew Bolden was among the tourists landing in Lisbon Monday morning."Oh it is fantastic. The feeling is unbelievable. We got the sun, we got the people, the beaches, the bars. Can't wait."22 flights from Britain were due to land in Portugal on Monday, with most heading to the southern Algarve region, famed for its beaches and golf courses.That's where this couple from Manchester is headed: ''Very happy, to relax, we've been hardworking for two years, now back to some nice sun and relax.""We've had two hard years, two cancelled wedding dates, two cancelled honeymoon dates."Britons pumped around $3.9 billion into Portugal's economy in 2019.And tourism companies are hoping their return will provide a much-needed boost to the sector which, in normal times, accounts for 15% of the country's GDP.Visitors from Britain must present evidence of a negative test taken 72 hours before boarding their flights to Portugal and there is no need to quarantine when returning home.Data from flight website Skyscanner showed a 616% week-on-week rise in bookings to Portugal in the week of Britain's green list announcement.Portugal has reopened restaurants and shops, but some capacity limitations remain in place and restaurants must close at 10:30 p.m.Masks must be worn while walking on the beach and nightclubs and indoor bars selling only alcohol remain closed.

  • As Newbies Panic in Latest Bitcoin Correction, Old Pros Appear to Buy on the Dip

    Elon Musk's tweets spur the latest drop.

  • Four-year-old found beaten to death on Dallas street was kidnapped and attacked by intruder through back door, mother reveals

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • Elon Musk impersonators cost consumers more than $2 million in cryptocurrency scams, FTC says

    Consumers have lost more than $2 million since October to scammers impersonating Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk saying he would multiply cryptocurrency sent to his wallet and send it back, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

  • 'Flattering and comfortable': The T-shirt dress over 18,000 Amazon shoppers love is on sale for $29

    Meet the $29 dress that's sweeping the nation.

  • Lakers finish season as No. 7 seed, will play Warriors in play-in tournament

    The Los Angeles Lakers have finished the regular season as the No. 7 seed and are headed for a showdown against the Golden State Warriors.

  • Can Dogs Have Peanut Butter?

    Veterinarians explain how peanut and other nut butters fit into a dog's overall nutrition and the one dangerous ingredient to avoid.

  • Market volatility to ‘continue through the summer’: People's United Advisors CIO

    John Traynor, CIO of People's United Advisors, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss market outlook amid the economic recovery and cryptocurrency.