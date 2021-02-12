Fake German heiress released from prison in fraud case

  • FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, returns to the courtroom during her trial on grand larceny and theft of services charges in New York. A state website shows that Sorokin was freed into parole on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A Manhattan jury found Sorokin guilty in 2019 of grand larceny and other charges accusing her of tricking people into believing she was an heiress with a fortune of about $67 million. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
  • FILE - In this April 25, 2019 file photo, Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, sits at the defense table during jury deliberations in her trial at New York State Supreme Court, in New York. Sorokin, a grifter convicted of paying for a lavish lifestyle by impersonating a wealthy German heiress, has been released from a New York prison. A state website shows that Sorokin was freed into parole on Thursday.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
1 / 2

Fake Heiress Prison Release

FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Anna Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, returns to the courtroom during her trial on grand larceny and theft of services charges in New York. A state website shows that Sorokin was freed into parole on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A Manhattan jury found Sorokin guilty in 2019 of grand larceny and other charges accusing her of tricking people into believing she was an heiress with a fortune of about $67 million. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Anna Sorokin, a grifter convicted of paying for a lavish lifestyle by impersonating a wealthy German heiress, has been released from a New York prison.

A state website shows that Sorokin was freed into parole on Thursday.

A Manhattan jury found the 29-year-old Sorokin guilty in April 2019 of grand larceny and other charges.

Prosecutors had accused her of tricking people into believing she was an heiress with a fortune of about $67 million (60 million euros) by claiming her father was a diplomat or an oil baron. They said she used the funds to cover her high-end clothing, luxury hotel stays and trans-Atlantic travel.

In one instance, prosecutors said she forged financial records in an application for a $22 million loan to fund a private arts club. She was denied the loan but persuaded one bank to lend her $100,000 she failed to repay.

It's unclear where Sorokin will be living. A message was left Friday seeking comment from Sorokin’s lawyer.

Latest Stories

  • Trump 'made no attempt' to reach the National Guard to help overwhelmed Capitol Police, Rep. Castro says

    On the second day of President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Joaquin Castro hammered the former president over his response to the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Black physician's COVID-19 death highlights 'horrific' history of medical racism

    Dr. Susan Moore, a physician battling COVID-19, documented what she described as poor and hostile treatment she received at an Indiana hospital because she was a Black woman. Her death highlighted an issue that’s persisted among medical professionals since as early as the era of slavery.

  • Man dies by suicide outside U.S. representative's Texas home

    Police said there is no reason to believe there is a further threat to Van Duyne, a Republican. The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

  • Thai police arrest 10 activists at pro-democracy rally

    The first major demonstration this year by Thailand’s student-led pro-democracy movement on Wednesday turned into a confrontation with police, who quickly arrested 10 activists who were putting up banners and posters. The rally by more than 1,000 people in central Bangkok was called by the Ratsadorn movement, which campaigned last year for Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended and the reform of the monarchy to make it more accountable. Wednesday's rally focused on the detention of four top protest leaders who were charged Tuesday with defaming the monarchy, or lese majeste.

  • Mike Pence's 'nuclear football' was also apparently at risk during the Capitol siege

    New security camera footage unveiled Wednesday at former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial showed just how close the mob ransacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 came to nabbing former Vice President Mike Pence and his family. When U.S. Strategic Command saw the footage, CNN reported late Thursday, they realized how close the mob came to Pence's "nuclear football," the backup nuclear launch system a military aide carries near the vice president at all times in case the president is incapacitated. The military officer, apparently seen fleeing down back stairs with Pence and his family, never lost control of the backup "football," and Trump was safe in the White House during the entire period Pence was being hunted down, a defense official told CNN. That means the Pentagon would not have needed to deactivate Pence's nuclear launch system, even if they had been aware it was in danger. And if the insurrectionists had managed to grab the "football," they would not have been able to bypass the security systems, the official added. That's not the point, Kingston Reif of the Arms Control Association told CNN. "The risk associated with the insurrectionists getting their hands on Pence's football wasn't that they could have initiated an unauthorized launch. But had they stolen the football and acquired its contents, which include pre-planned nuclear strike options, they could have shared the contents with the world," creating "a security breach of almost incomprehensible proportions." The people who broke into the Capitol were clearly not opposed to taking home trophies. Florida Man, Helpfully, Includes Closeup Of Barcode On Damaged U.S. Senate Property In His Facebook Post About Storming The U.S. Capitol pic.twitter.com/d5cSXVkkEA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) February 11, 2021 Thankfully, we never have to know what they would have done had they found Pence, or his nuclear strike machine. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Warnock Under Investigation for Role in Stacey Abrams’ Voter Registration Org

    Senator Raphael Warnock (D., Ga.) is under investigation for his involvement in the New Georgia Project, a voter registration organization founded by Stacey Abrams, which officials say failed to follow state election deadlines in 2019. The Georgia State Election Board voted 3-0 Wednesday to launch an investigation into Warnock’s time as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, when officials say the group violated state election rules that require voting registration organizations to submit completed voter application within ten days after they are received from the voter. Officials say the New Georgia Project submitted 1,268 applications to the Gwinnett County elections office after the ten-day deadline in 2019. The board will refer the investigation to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, a Republican. The only Democrat on the board, as well as Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, abstained from the vote. Nse Ufot, the CEO of New Georgia Project, pushed back against the claims in a statement, saying the board meeting was “the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP’s important voter registration work from 2019.” “We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official,” Ufot said. In December, Raffensperger announced an investigation into the New Georgia Project and other voter registration groups, alleging that they had “sought to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters.” Warnock resigned from the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020. Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and later made an unsuccessful bid for Georgia governor, losing by roughly 55,000 votes to Governor Brian Kemp. She claimed that Kemp, who was then- Georgia secretary of state, had won thanks to voter suppression efforts he implemented during his time in office, such as purging voter roles.

  • Officials: Chauvin was ready to plead to 3rd-degree murder

    Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was prepared to plead guilty to third-degree murder in George Floyd's death before then-Attorney General William Barr personally blocked the plea deal last year, officials said. The deal would have averted any potential federal charges, including a civil rights offense, as part of an effort to quickly resolve the case to avoid more protests after protests and riots damaged a swath of south Minneapolis, according to two law enforcement officials with direct knowledge of the talks. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the talks.

  • Judge denies motions to issue new arrest warrant, increase bail for Kyle Rittenhouse

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday denied requests to issue an arrest warrant and increase the bond for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old accused of homicide for killing two people in Kenosha last summer. The Kenosha County District Attorney's Office said Rittenhouse violated the conditions of his bail after he failed to update the court with his new address. Rittenhouse's attorney said his client had to move due to threats made against him. Rittenhouse has become a cause célèbre for the alt-right, with his supporters raising enough money in November to get him released from custody on a $2 million bond. Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder denied the motion to increase Rittenhouse's bail by $200,000, and said while his new address could be given to the court, it would not be made public or shared with prosecutors. "After what this town has been through in the last six months, I don't want any more problems," Schroeder said. "The police don't need any more problems. We don't need to have people's safety in jeopardy in any way." On Jan. 5, Rittenhouse was spotted at a Wisconsin bar, where prosecutors say he was drinking beer and hanging out with people singing the anthem of the Proud Boys. He was also photographed making a white supremacist hand sign. In response, a judge on Jan. 22 approved new conditions for Rittenhouse's bond, prohibiting him from drinking alcohol, having weapons, and associating with anyone known to harass others based on their race or religion. More stories from theweek.comThe most important person in the impeachment trial is missing. It isn't Trump.5 brutally funny cartoons about Republicans' twisted impeachment logicImpeachment isn't what will hurt Trump most

  • Scene-by-scene: Graphic new footage of Capitol siege shows Mike Pence's narrow escape with the 'nuclear football'

    Donald Trump stands accused of being the “Inciter in Chief” who summoned a mob of violent insurrectionists to attack the Capitol building and try to overturn the result of the November election. In chilling new video footage played during his trial for impeachment, Senators were shown just how dangerous, violent and committed those rioters were on Jan 6. There are desperate calls for backup. Panicked Senators run through the building looking for escape routes. Brave police officers try to hold their lines and push the rioters back. Mitt Romney, a Republican senator who was steered away from trouble by police officer Eugene Goodman, said: "It tears at your heart and brings tears to your eyes. "That was overwhelmingly distressing and emotional". This is how the day unfolded, according to Democrat prosecutors. 12:30pm - Trump's speech

  • China bans BBC World News from broadcasting

    China has criticised the BBC for its reports on coronavirus and persecution of the Uighurs.

  • Mom tackles man accused of peeping in daughter's window

    Phyllis Pena said she charged at him before he could run away, and held him until police in Lake Jackson, Texas, arrived.

  • China will 'eat our lunch', Biden warns

    U.S. President Joe Biden issued a stern warning about China on Thursday – calling it America’s “most serious competitor” and saying the U.S. must up its game or China would (quote), “eat our lunch.” "If we don't get moving, they are going to eat our lunch." Biden’s comments came during a meeting with a bipartisan group of senators on the need to upgrade U.S. infrastructure. The president referenced a two-hour phone call he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping the night before – his first with Xi since taking office – and how China was ramping up its railroad and electric-vehicle technology, urging that similar infrastructure improvements were among the areas the U.S. needed to focus on in order to compete. “They're investing a lot of money, they're investing billions of dollars and dealing with a whole range of issues that relate to transportation, the environment and a whole range of other things. We just have to step up.” During the call, Biden also voiced “fundamental” concerns about Beijing’s (quote) “coercive and unfair” trade practices, as well as about human rights issues - including China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden also expressed concern about China’s lack of transparency over the coronavirus. Xi told Biden confrontation between the two nations would be a (quote) “disaster” and that they should re-establish the means to avoid misjudgments, China’s foreign ministry said. Biden told the senators he had a good conversation with Xi and knew him well from when he was vice president. But a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the call Biden would be (quote) “practical, hard-headed, clear-eyed” in his dealings with Xi.

  • Manitoba buys COVID-19 vaccine candidate, first province to bypass Ottawa

    Manitoba said on Thursday it will buy 2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate now in early trials, becoming the first Canadian province to bypass the national government. The provincial government bought the doses from Alberta-based Providence Therapeutics, Premier Brian Pallister said. If approved by the regulator, Health Canada, Providence would supply Manitoba with its first 200,000 doses late this year at the earliest.

  • Fox abruptly cuts off impeachment manager during testimony

    Fox News Channel cut off an impeachment manager in mid-sentence Wednesday as he was presenting dramatic video footage of the mob attacking the U.S. Capitol last month and government leaders running for safety. “The political math doesn't add up,” Fox's Jesse Watters said. The incident was a dramatic illustration of the tightrope walked by programmers at television networks that appeal to fans of former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial.

  • Coronavirus latest news: R number drops below 1 for first time since July

    School return date must be 'signed in blood', Johnson told UK's lax hotel quarantine scheme is 'very risky,' warns leading Australian epidemiologist Coronavirus infections 'will be back to summer levels by early March' Teachers and police set to get vaccine priority after over-50s Covid cancelled my wedding - so I spent the day like this instead Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial The reproduction number, or R value, of coronavirus has fallen below one for the first time since July and is now estimated to be between 0.7 and 0.9 across the UK. In a sign that lockdown restrictions are having an impact and the epidemic is shrinking, scientists advising the Government gave their most optimistic outlook for the R number since cases fell last summer. It comes as new data from the Office for National Statistics shows a drop in infections, with around one in 80 people in private households in England having Covid-19 between January 31 and February 6, the equivalent of 695,400 people. This is down from around one in 65 people for the period January 24 to 30. On February 9, the latest date for which figures are available, the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 in the UK stood at 25,621. But while scientists advising the Government believe cases of Covid-19 are dropping at a decent pace across England, they have warned that infection levels remain high. Kevin McConway, Emeritus Professor of Applied Statistic from The Open University, said: “These revisions of the ranges for R and the growth rate are more good news, on top of the good news from the ONS Infection Survey earlier today." "But that doesn’t mean we can take the foot off the brake yet." Follow the latest updates below.

  • How to Add a Little Extra Luxury to Your Bath Time

    If not a lot of luxuryOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Calif. couple charged with murder after allegedly burning, beating newborn son

    A California couple has been arrested and charged with inflicting horrible physical abuse on their newborn son, resulting in the infant’s death. RayRay Darn, 35, and Marilyn Northington, 28, are accused of beating and abusing the 5-week-old boy. The baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated, covered in bruises and burn marks, and had several broken bones.

  • In rural Myanmar, residents protect police who reject coup

    Civil servants, even police officers, are risking their jobs to protest the military takeover in Myanmar, and one of the more dramatic examples of crossing that line also illustrates the deep roots of the country's ethnic conflicts. In a small village in the eastern state of Kayah, 42 local police officers stood as one to declare their support for the protesters and refuse entreaties from a senior officer to return to duty.

  • Socially-distanced Iran parades on wheels, not feet, to commemorate 1979 revolution

    Iranians staged a socially-distanced commemoration of their 1979 Islamic revolution on Wednesday, parading in vehicles to avoid infection rather than on foot and displaying ballistic missiles in defiance of Western efforts to curtail the programme. State television carried live footage of cars, motorcycles and bicycles moving through the streets of dozens of cities and towns where normally tens of thousands of people march at the annual event. Participants waved Iranian flags and signs that read “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” - trademark slogans of the revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed Shah from his throne.

  • Lawyer David Schoen leaves impeachment trial to do Fox News interview ‘on Trump’s orders’

    The lawyer went on the cable news channel to call the impeachment managers' argument 'offensive'