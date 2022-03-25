Fake gun sends GM's Milford Proving Ground into lockdown

The entrance to General Motors' proving ground in Milford is shown in this March 25, 2022 photo.

A lockdown Friday morning at the General Motors proving grounds prompted by a fake gun — part of work on an emergency vehicle in development — "turned out to be nothing," Milford police later said.

GM confirmed that it was a "false alarm."

"There was a workplace situation earlier today," Maria Raynal, a GM spokeswoman, clarified. "Police responded accordingly. All employees are safe. Work has resumed at the campus."

The incident, which sent social media into a frenzy, was first reported by WWJ.

Just before 10 a.m., two buildings went into lockdown, the radio station said, after a tipster reported seeing a massive law enforcement response, which including Oakland County Sheriff's deputies.

Initially, there was concern a barricaded gunman was in the facility.

GM develops police vehicles. A person familiar with Friday’s incident told the Free Press that engineers were carrying fake guns to aid in the project. Someone apparently saw them and thought an active shooter may have been in the building and called police.

The fake guns were “inert mock-ups of police firearms,” a source familiar with GM’s work on police vehicles said. They are used as part of the validation process for the vehicles GM makes for law enforcement agencies, the person confirmed.

Milford Police confirmed with the Free Press later that officers were at the Proving Grounds, but said there was no threat and any details about the incident would need to come from GM.

According to WWJ, Milford Police Chief Chief Tom Lindberg said a technician was spotted on video entering one of the buildings carrying a rifle. But, he added, the weapon was not real.

