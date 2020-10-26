Fake heiress Anna Delvey says she wants people to stop showing up at her prison to visit her

Anna Sorokin leaves during the lunch break at her trial in New York State Supreme Court, in New York, Monday, April 22, 2019. Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress, is on trial on grand larceny and theft of services charges. AP Photo/Richard Drew

Anna Delvey — the fake heiress whose real name is Anna Sorokin — says she no longer wants random people dropping by to visit her in prison.

"The days of hoping to catch me slipping are over, and all you're achieving by coming here is wasting your time and interfering with my sleep schedule," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Delvey was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison after she was convicted on charges related to an elaborate scam where she pretended to be a German heiress and tried to swindle banks into loaning her money.

Fake heiress Anna Delvey says she no longer wants people showing up to visit her unannounced while she's serving her prison sentence.

"I am not making the same mistake of not checking the visitor's identity again, and I won't be accepting visits from names I don't recognize," she wrote in an Instagram post. "So the days of hoping to catch me slipping are over, and all you're achieving by coming here is wasting your time and interfering with my sleep schedule."

Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was sentenced to four to 12 years in prison in May 2019 after she was convicted on several charges in relation to a years-long scheme where she pretended to be a millionaire German heiress, using her fake fortune to swindle banks into loaning her money.

She rose to fame following a New York magazine story on her scams, which ended when a Vanity Fair photo editor she befriended helped police set up a sting operation that resulted in her arrest.

In her Instagram post, Delvey dispelled rumors apparently circulating about her, and said she was too busy to be visited by people she didn't know.

"I'm kind of busy, and showing up here at 8 am on a Sunday morning/New Year's Day/any day is not the way!" she wrote.

"No, I haven't gotten fat or shaved my head, and now, I'm not lonely or in dire need of your company," she continued.

Delvey has posted on Instagram several times while in prison, in the state of New York's Albion Correctional Facility, in upstate New York. Earlier this month, following a New York Post story about her being granted parole in February 2021, she posted a clip from "Legally Blonde" where Elle Woods celebrates her admission into Harvard.

Insider hasn't independently verified Delvey's parole status. Neither Delvey nor Todd Spodek, her attorney, immediately responded to Insider's request for comment.

Delvey's life will be the subject of a Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix series starring Julia Garner, called "Inventing Anna." HBO is also producing a project about her from the perspective of Rachel Williams, the former Vanity Fair photo editor.

When Delvey is released, ICE intends to deport her to Germany, as Insider first reported.

